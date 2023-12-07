Bybit referral code is BYDXB get exclusive signup (Referral Program)

Bybit referral code is BYDXB get exclusive signup reward of $30k. Bybit is one the top derivative and spot crypto exchange. Bybit is headquatered in dubai and most reputed exchange in terms of trust and proof of reserve.Established in March 2018, Bybit currently serves more than 10 million users and institutions offering access to over 100 assets and contracts across Spot and crypto derivatives like Futures and Options, launchpad projects, earn products, an NFT Marketplace and more.

Bybit Referral Code

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bybit referral code is : BYDXB Bybit Referral code BYDXB Bybit Offers Signup Bonus Refer and earn 40% fee Signup bonus $30000 Referral Code BYDXB

What is Bybit Referral Code

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Bybit referral code is BYDXB. During registeration bybit ask for email password and optional referral code. If you put bybit referral code BYDXB you can claim bonus upto $30,000. More you do first time deposit and trade more bonus you will get.

1. This campaign is only eligible for new users who sign up for a Bybit's account using an this link.

2. Eligible users are users who have signed up for a Bybit account using an affiliate's link and made their first deposit in their Bybit account during the campaign period.

3. 30,000 USDT bonus applies to eligible affiliated users who deposit 250,000 USDT and trade 150M USDT volume.

4. Users must register via affiliate's link, deposit and claim their rewards at Bybit's Rewards Hub to officially participate.

5. Deposit rewards will be automatically distributed to eligible users' Rewards Hub after the 3-day risk-monitoring period ends. Users will have to manually claim their rewards from the Rewards Hub.

6. If a user withdraws any of their deposits within three (3) days after the 14-day deposit effective calculation period, they will automatically be disqualified.

7. Users have to meet the deposit and trading requirements within 14 days after receiving the task(s) in their Rewards Hub to be considered in the calculation for their reward. Any deposits made after this time frame will not be considered in calculation for the reward.

What is Bybit exchange?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bybit is the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform, trusted by millions of users globally. We welcome you to trade crypto smarter and safer with the Bybit exchange app. With bybit earn high APY with Bybit DeFi Mining. You can signup exchange using bybit referral code BYDXB and enjoy exclusive signup rewards and bonus.

What is Bybit App Referral Code ?

Bybit app referral code is BYDXB. After downloading bybit app from app store and playstore you can put bybit app referral code and enjoy exclusive signup bonus and discount on trading fee.

How to Apply a Bybit Referral Code

Sign Up: Visit the official Bybit website/App and initiate the registration process. Fill in your details and ensure that you enter the referral code “10216” when prompted. Verify Your Account: Complete the necessary verification steps to ensure the security of your account and comply with regulatory requirements. Meet Requirements: Once your account is verified, you'll need to fulfill certain trading requirements to unlock the $30k bonus. These requirements vary and may include trading volume thresholds or specific cryptocurrency trades Enjoy Your Bonus: After meeting the requirements, the $1000 bonus will be credited to your account, giving your trading journey an impressive boost.

Benefits Of Bybit Referral Code

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bybit benefits both referrer and new users on its own way. For a referral bybit provides 40% of trading fee for each of your referrals traded user. If you are new user and register using refer code than you can claim upto 30000 usdt when you deposit and trade. Other Benefits of

Features of Bybit

Buy and sell crypto fast & fuss-free Stay alert with the price movement & trade crypto on the go Optimized for a seamless user experience Deposit, send and receive BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP and more Diversify your crypto derivatives and spot trading portfolio Earn annual percentage yield (APY) even when the market plateau Skip the overloads and server downtime Trade with confidence using the take profit/stop loss (TP/SL) feature Customize the Bybit app with a market watch widget Live chat with our 24/7 customer support

Conclusion

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BYDXB is bybit referral code to exclusive signup bonus. Bybit is a best cryptocurrency exchange that not only provides a wide range of trading options but also offers a lucrative opportunity to earn a $30000 bonus officially By choosing BYBIT, you're gaining access to a platform that prioritizes user experience, security, and a diverse array of cryptocurrencies. Don't miss out on this chance to maximize your trading potential and claim your bonus today!

The Bybit referral code is 10216. Use this referral code at the time of sign up to claim an exclusive bonus.

Use Bybit referral code ‘10216’ to receive $30k as as a promotional reward

What is Bybit Referral Code?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘10216’ is Bybit app referral code. You will receive an unlimited discount on trading fees by applying the code

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}