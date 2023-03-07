CA Topper Rupansh Ashwani, Entrepreneur, Singer, Author and Motivational Speaker

New Delhi (India), March 7: Several degrees and certifications are held by RupanshAshwani, including Chartered Accountant, MBA, CFA, MFA, DISA, and B.Com Hons. He won the top spot in the 2011 Chartered Accountant exams in India. He is licenced to provide career counselling and study abroad counselling. In addition, he is the author of the novel "Pulchritude - An Eternal Love Story" and the poetry collection "The Sojourn," which explores the complexities of the cosmos. He also sang the lead vocals, wrote the music, and wrote the lyrics to the songs "Proud to be a CA," "Love Can Go So Far," "Show Me the Way," and "You Are in My Dreams," in that order. Also, he does motivating speeches.

Rupansh Ashwani serves as the company's managing director and chief executive officer. The company provides a variety of services, including travel and educational-related ones. The company provides services in the following areas: job counselling, studying abroad, NEET admissions and counselling, university admissions, as well as online YOGA, IELTS, and PTE lessons. As part of the career advising process, students must complete a psychometric test on the organization's website. Following that, they'll get a full report and have the option of taking part in one-on-one career counselling. Students who are interested in studying abroad must answer a few questions in order to obtain a report outlining the institutions and countries they are most likely to be admitted. The organisation takes care of everything, including completing the visa application and writing the offer letter. The organisation also helps with the reservation of lodging and transportation. Also, the business provides the apps SHASHIKUL Schoolsy and SHASHIKUL Schoolsio, each of which has a number of features such as videos, quizzes, evaluations, exam formats, and student progress. Users of the app SHASHIKUL Examera get access to practice questions that may be used to prepare for any test in India. The educational, social networks SHASHIKUL Edura and SHASHIKUL Pictora, both provided by the company, allow users of SHASHIKUL to meet new people, communicate with one another, and learn from one another. All SHASHIKUL clients get unfettered, free access to these several social networks. Also, the group provides school-enrolled students with free movies and notes. It also provides video test preparation for the banking industry. The organisation offers services like booking hotels and flights, as well as providing transport and other associated services, in addition to excursions and vacation packages. Online, SHASHIKUL can be found at https://www.shashikul.com.

RupanshAshwani is the managing director and CEO of SHASHWANI Company. This business is an online merchant with reasonably priced, high-quality products on its website, Shashwani.com. These products include items like apparel, footwear, housewares, toys, and accessories for electronic and mobile devices. When receiving their orders from the firm, customers have the option of paying for their items online or with cash. Moreover, SHASHWANI has an online jewellery store that may be accessed at http://www.shashwani.net. The company has magnificently patterned original gold and diamond jewellery that is hallmarked for sale on this website. The jewellery has received validation from the GIA, SGL, GSI, and IGI.

Rupansh Ashwani also holds the positions of MD and CEO of AGASS. AGASS sells cloud software on their website agass.online, and customers may acquire it for a very low cost. The business-related topics covered by the software include starting a business, marketing, financing, operations, human resources, managing social media, freelancing, managing firms in certain industries, and much more. The company also provides services in several other sectors, including chartered accountancy, insurance, human resources, and financing. The firm also gives everyone the opportunity to start their own mobile app development and online development company through its websites, Agass.biz and Agass.site. The company offers all visitors to the Agass.co website, a free web hosting service. Agass.org is the domain name of the company's official website.

Moreover, Rupansh Ashwani is the owner of the website Rupansh.net, which offers free novel excerpts to users. The website Rupansh.org allows users to purchase and rent movies.

As a regular lecturer, Rupansh Ashwani addresses topics including the wonders of the world, the value of motivation and career counselling, as well as a range of other current concerns. His articles, which cover a wide range of topics, are published every day on various websites online. Rupansh Ashwani intends to use the many services he offers to raise people's standards of living all across the world.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

