Cadbury Celebrations strengthens sibling bond with its initiative #MyFirstRakhi

Shubham is a patient young child, who lost both his arms to a road accident. Despite all odds, he is continuing his education. He has learnt to write with his toes and is doing quite fine in academics. His best buddy and partner in crime is his younger sister, who he shares a very special bond with and who loves him dearly.

“Main kabhi kabhi sochta hoon rakhi bandh ke kiasa feel hota hoga? Rakhi ke dhaage bahut soft hote honge (Sometimes I wonder how it must feel to have a rakhi tied on your hand. The threads of the Rakhi must be really soft),” says little Shubham, as he looks at the rows of colourful rakhi strings hanging at street stalls in the market.

Rakshabandhan celebrates the bond of love between a brother and sister. As the age-old tradition goes, sisters tie a sacred thread (bandhan) on the wrist of their brothers with a promise that they will be protected (raksha) by them. But, Shubham and his sister, yearn for that ‘real’ experience of tying the rakhi.

But, this year’s festivities is going to be different for several children like Shubham, who will celebrate their very first rakhi, and really feel the sense of having that sacred thread tied over their wrist, all thanks to a new initiative launched by Cadbury Celebrations called #MyFirstRakhi.

Cadbury Celebrations has partnered with Social Hardware, an organisation working towards providing assistive devices and rehabilitation services to underserved communities.





A lot of physically disabled children like Shubham are recommended prosthetic limbs to aid with movement. But, while it may offer replacement for the movement function of the arm, but an important aspect of the skin – the sense of touch – is irreplaceable. For little children, this is an important sensation to experience in their formative years.

To make a meaningful difference in the lives of these children, Cadbury Celebrations has partnered with Social Hardware, an organisation working towards providing assistive devices and rehabilitation services to underserved communities to develop a unique sensor-based prosthetic arm that enables them to feel that sense of touch which they were otherwise missing.

The low-cost prosthetic hand is enabled with flex sensors and a vibration motor designed to feel the touch of everything, even the threads of rakhi. The confectionary brand, which is almost synonymous with rakhi celebrations in Indian homes with their all-time favourite chocolate gift boxes, has pledged to provide these sensor-based hands to numerous children across the country in the coming year.

“The general prosthetic arms are often bulky and they come with complex anatomical designs due to the heavy electronics used for the prosthesis. At the product development stage, we used Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence based computer feature which allowed us to create a durable, lightweight prosthesis,” said Abhit Kumar, Technology Partner, #MyFirstRakhi campaign.

“Using the power of machine learning and the cloud, we incorporated the generative design feature into our development process which enabled us to increase the durability of the arm while reducing its weight. The product can easily be charged using external power sources and uses frugal innovation techniques for design engineering of the arm and circuitry, through which we gave the sense of feeling on the prosthetic hands,” he further explained.

The low-cost prosthetic hand is enabled with flex sensors and a vibration motor designed to feel the touch of everything, even the threads of rakhi.





Shubham’s story has also been featured in a beautifully created short film, which has been released as part of the ongoing #MyFirstRakhi campaign. The film starts with his wish to ‘feel’ the threads of a rakhi on his wrist and takes us through the experience of getting the low-cost prosthetic hand. At the end, he spiritedly prepares for the his first rakhi and the reactions of the siblings as well as their parents are absolutely priceless. A definite must watch for everyone!

For more information on the ongoing #MyFirstRakhi campaign, or to avail the solution for your loved ones, you can visit https://cadburycelebrationsmyfirstrakhi.com/ or contact Social Hardware at +91 90006 52666 or +91 73377 43354.



