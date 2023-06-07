Caged Beasts Introduces 20% Referral Scheme Against Solana & Polygon Staking

With inflation on the rise and the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates, our usual ways of investing are being shaken up. Smart millennials are now looking towards less traditional methods to strengthen their financial standing.

In this environment, cryptocurrencies are becoming a beacon of hope, providing innovative ways to earn money passively, even when the traditional markets are unstable. Could cryptocurrencies really be the solution to rising inflation and Fed rates? The appeal of cryptos gets a boost from a mix of classic methods like staking and modern techniques like referral schemes.

What Is Crypto Staking and How Does it Compare to Referral Schemes?

Crypto staking is a part of certain types of blockchain networks, like Solana. Think of it as a digital version of a bank deposit. This 'deposit' of cryptocurrency helps the network run smoothly. It strengthens the network's security, confirms transactions, and even creates new blocks. The best part? It turns your resting crypto into an income-producing asset.

Crypto referral schemes, however, offer a way to earn money without the usual financial risks associated with trading or staking. Instead of putting your own assets on the line, referrals just involve recommending a specific project. In return, you receive rewards in the form of coins or tokens. This passive income stream can be increased by quickly swapping these digital assets or staking them.

A Quick Look at Solana and Polygon

Solana works on a decentralized system called Proof-of-Stake. Here, holders of Solana tokens (SOL) confirm transactions on the blockchain. By 'staking' their tokens, SOL holders not only help to secure the network but also earn profits on their staked tokens.

Polygon (MATIC) is a sturdy network that gives validators rewards for processing transactions in return for staking MATIC tokens. It offers two types of staking – liquid staking, which lets you earn rewards without locking up your tokens, and staked MATIC tokens, which require you to lock your tokens for a while to earn rewards.

What Do You Get from Staking Solana and Polygon?

The profits from staking can vary between different cryptocurrencies. For example, according to data from p2p.org, Solana (SOL) gives about 6.6% in staking rewards. On the other hand, rewards from staking Polygon (MATIC) are quite impressive at 12.00%.

Enter Caged Beasts - A Unique Referral Program

Get ready for Caged Beasts (BEASTS), a new player in the meme coin world. This fresh initiative comes with an interactive presale event and a tempting referral scheme. Here's the kicker: if you get a friend to invest in Caged Beasts, you get an immediate 20% bonus, and your friend also gets an extra 20% bonus. It's a win-win for both of you!

Caged Beasts is more than just a coin; it's an exciting community filled with lively events, exciting contests, and exclusive NFT releases. Joining this vibrant community gives you early access to these special NFTs, which could lead to significant profits down the line.

Caged Beasts is ready to make its mark in the crypto world - are you ready to join them on this thrilling ride?

Making the Most of the BEASTS Referral Program

The BEASTS Referral Program stands out because of its clear potential for immediate and continuous earnings. When you refer a friend, you not only get a bonus straight away, but you also set off a chain of potential earnings, considering the project's promising future. This layered benefit system makes the BEASTS Referral Program the go-to choice for those looking to increase passive income generation with minimum risk and effort.

Wrapping It Up

In conclusion, as the traditional ways of managing money are challenged, it's becoming more and more attractive to look into alternative income sources like cryptocurrency staking and referral programs. The Caged Beasts Referral Program stands as a brilliant example of an inventive solution that combines the potential of meme coins with the simplicity of a referral system, offering an outstanding passive income model. As we journey through this exciting financial era, embracing such fresh yet promising opportunities may be our ticket to weathering market uncertainties and staying a step ahead.

