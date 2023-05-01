Calculate Fixed Deposit Returns and Interest Rates Online

You must find yourself surrounded by doubt and questions pertaining to your fixed deposit. After all, it is difficult to settle on the ideal bank or NBFC, FD interest rate, deposit amount, and duration. However, one tool can solve all those problems in an instant: the FD calculator.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An FD calculator can help you compute the approximate values of your FD’s maturity amount and interest returns. This calculation can be carried out under seconds. The numbers derived from the FD calculator can help you make crucial decisions for your financial future and your goals.

How Can You Use the FD Calculator?

The maturity amount and the interest returns attached to it are the most important goals of a fixed deposit. Hence, an FD calculator helps you compute these values to help you plan your FD strategically. Here’s how you can use it to calculate your FD returns.

Step 1: Enter your deposit amount

Enter your deposit amount Step 2: Set a tenor and rate of interest

Set a tenor and rate of interest Step 3: Your estimated interest returns along with the maturity amount should be displayed on your screen

How Does the FD Calculator Work?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An FD calculator’s basic functions depend upon three prime factors: a deposit amount, tenor, and interest rate. Here’s how each of these factors can impact your FD return calculations.

Deposit Amount : The amount that you park into an FD is called a deposit amount. The deposit amount value decides how much interest return will you earn with respect to the rate of interest. The higher the deposit amount, the higher the potential of earning big interest returns.

: The amount that you park into an FD is called a deposit amount. The deposit amount value decides how much interest return will you earn with respect to the rate of interest. The higher the deposit amount, the higher the potential of earning big interest returns. Tenor : This is the total duration for which you choose to commit your deposit amount to the FD. If you choose an FD for a longer tenor, your maturity amount and interest returns will reflect as slightly higher as compared to shorter tenors.

: This is the total duration for which you choose to commit your deposit amount to the FD. If you choose an FD for a longer tenor, your maturity amount and interest returns will reflect as slightly higher as compared to shorter tenors. Rate of Interest: You are given a certain percentage of returns for parking your funds into an FD, which is known as a rate of interest. The interest returns from an FD are added to your original deposit amount to form the maturity amount. You can receive this return cumulatively or non-cumulatively, as per your preference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are two examples of how cumulative and non-cumulative calculations for FDs work.

Cumulative Fixed Deposits:

M = P + (P x r x t/100)

Here, M = Maturity Amount

P = Principle Amount (Deposit Amount)

r = Rate of Interest

t = Tenor

For instance, P = ₹1,00,000

r = 10%

t = 10 years

Hence, M = 1,00,000 + (1,00,000 x 10 x 10/100)

M = 1,00,000 + 1,00,000

M = ₹2,00,000

Non-cumulative Fixed Deposits:

M = P + P [(1 + r/100)^(t) - 1]

For instance, P = ₹1,00,000

r = 10%

t = 1 year

M = 1,00,000 + 1,00,000 [(1 + 10/10)^(1) - 1)

Therefore, M = ₹1,10,000

Benefits of Using an FD Calculator

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The FD calculator is a vital tool that can compute your maturity amounts and interest returns. This tool can help eliminate even the slightest of doubts you may have surrounding your FD returns. Hence, here’s why you should use an FD calculator before settling on a fixed deposit.

Estimated Values

The job of an FD calculator is to help you derive the approximate value of your maturity amount, based on a tenor, interest rate, and deposit amount. These estimated values can help you predict the extent of the capital gains you could hold after the maturation of your FD. However, you must keep in mind that these values are not perfect. Various factors such as tax on FD interest or other alterations made by the NBFC or bank.

Analysis and Comparison

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SInce your FD is a vital contributor to your financial future, careful analysis and comparison is a must. Hence, an FD calculator can help you compute returns expected from FDs holding different values of interest, tenor, and deposits. In this way, you can pick the best suited fixed deposit option for you.

Management of Current Capital

The primary intent of an FD calculator is to help you understand the potential of your future FD. Hence, the aim here is to help you manage your current savings or corpus so as to create a solid and sturdy financial future for you. You can effectively plan your future by deciding the deposit amount, the ideal bank/NBFC for you, and a well-suited tenor.

Free and Unlimited Usage

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Most websites on the internet offer you unlimited and free access to their online FD calculators. With the crucial role an FD calculator can play in your financial planning, this can be one of the biggest perks it offers to you. You can, with as many trials as you’d like, create a strong financial strategy to make the most of your parked funds.

Conclusion

When manual calculations and lack of FD-related tools were common, individuals couldn’t plan smartly. The process was time consuming and extremely archaic.

An FD calculator can help you save a great deal of time spent on manual brainwork and a great deal of money spent on agents or advisors. Moreover, you can take full control of your fixed deposit and plan your future as per your ambitions and goals. The unlimited and free access to FD calculators can help you learn so much about financial strategizing. Hence, an FD calculator can be a saviour through your FD journey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.