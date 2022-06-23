Calling gym bro’s! The UK’S award winning sports nutrition brand lands in India

Getting good nutrition, fueling workouts, speeding up recovery shouldn't be hard work but with so many choices and broken promises, athletes are frequently left disappointed. Bad taste, not the right macros and synthetic ingredients are just some of the grumbles around fitness supplements.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Whilst India is seriously setting the pace in global sports nutrition, hailed as the fastest growing market globally, many athletes are struggling to find brands they trust to deliver those muscle gains, performance and explosive energy in natural, quality formulations.

Breaking down these barriers is CrazyNutrition. The premium brand has received high praise in the UK for disrupting the fitness industry with their mission to make sports nutrition simple. Straight-talking, natural first-class ingredients that have been tried and trusted by pro-athletes at an affordable price with a great taste.

Get ready to take fitness to a whole new level, smashing goals whether that's to be leaner, fitter, stronger, faster or simply to keep sharp with formulas you can rely on to always be the best for your body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CrazyNutrition 100% Tri-Protein has been created for athletes

CrazyNutrition 100% Tri-Protein

The Protein Formula Crafted For Athletes With Crazy Awesome Goals.

Want to build more muscle? Stock up on this now. Punching in with 6 natural, non-GMO proteins that break down in 3 phases amplifying your energy and strength while helping you build, repair, and recover faster. Expertly formulated with just the right amount of macro’s so that you can lift harder, and longer while feeling 100% sustained without nasty stomach cramps or hunger pangs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Benefits of Using CrazyNutrition Tri-Protein

- It helps you build muscle

- It is made up of 24 grams of 6 different proteins

- Triggers protein synthesis

- Pioneering 3-phase absorption

- Helps in burning stubborn fat

CrazyNutrition Ultimate CRN-5

5x The Strength & Stamina Than Other Creatine Formulas

Welcome to the gold-standard of Creatine powders. Packed with 5 types of benefit boosting electrolytes for charged energy, the Ultimate CRN-5 supports lean muscle mass while maintaining hydration. This gives your muscles more strength for performing those last reps effortlessly and recover faster.

Benefits of Using CrazyNutrition Ultimate CRN-5

- Increase your strength and watch your reps go up

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Keep your muscles hydrated

- Changes ATP for intense power

- Improve muscle recovery post-workout

CrazyNutrition Intensive Pre-Train

More Concentrated Energy & Focus Than Coffee Or Energy Drinks

Serious gains are here. Intensive Pre-Train is a powerful blend of 19 powerful ingredients that can help you gain energy, improve focus, and increase your drive to achieve your best performance without causing any of the common complaints of jitters, stomach cramps, or digestive issues.

Benefits of Using CrazyNutrition Intensive Pre-Train

- Maximum Energy without the crash

- Razor sharp focus

- Feel muscles surge with energy – pushing you to lift heavier for longer

Prices

Intensive Pre-Train: ₹2999/-

Tri-Protein: ₹3499/-

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ultimate CRN-5: ₹2499/-

Available at https://crazynutrition.in/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.

The information does not constitute medical/ health advice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}