Calvin Klein Celebrated Spring 2023 Collection Launch with an Exclusive Mumbai Event

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Calvin Klein celebrated the launch of its new Spring 2023 collection at its Jio World Drive store in Bandra, Mumbai.

Guests enjoyed remarks from actress and longtime friend of the brand, Disha Patani, along with a special music performance by renowned musician, Monica Dogra. The launch was attended by top local stylists, models and key fashion influencers such as Rachel Bayros, Sonalika Sahay, Prabh Uppal and Rabanne Jamsandekar, all dressed in Calvin Klein’s Spring 2023 collection.

Located within one of the most iconic high street shopping destinations in the Indian cultural capital, Mumbai, the store features the latest Calvin Klein collections, including Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein Underwear and accessories, within an interior that pays homage to the minimalist principles at the heart of the brand.

Social Media:

instagram.com/calvinklein | facebook.com/calvinklein; @calvinklein

About Calvin Klein, Inc.

Calvin Klein is one of the world’s leading global fashion lifestyle brands with a history of bold, non-conformist ideals that inform everything we do. Founded in New York in 1968, the brand’s minimalist and sensual aesthetic drives our approach to product design and communication, creating a canvas that offers the possibility of limitless self-expression. The Calvin Klein brands – CK Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein Underwear, and Calvin Klein Performance – are connected by the intention and purpose of elevating everyday essentials to globally iconic status. Each of the brands has a distinct identity and position in the retail landscape, providing us the opportunity to market a range of universally appealing products to domestic and international consumers with a variety of needs. Our products are underpinned by responsible design, high-quality construction, and the elimination of all unnecessary details. We strive for unique and dimensional pieces that continuously wear well and remain relevant season after season. Global retail sales of Calvin Klein products were approximately $8.5 billion in 2021. Calvin Klein continues to solidify its position as an innovator of emerging digital platforms and modern marketing campaigns. PVH acquired Calvin Klein in 2003 and continues to oversee a focused approach to growing the brand’s worldwide relevance, presence, and long term growth.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is the growth platform for Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. Through driving brand strength and relevance, we are connecting our global, iconic brands closer to where the consumer is going than ever before, today and with future generations. Guided by our values and enabled by our scale and global reach, we are driving fashion forward for good, as one team with one vision and one plan. That’s the Power of Us, that’s the Power of PVH+

