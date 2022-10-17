Cambium enters the audio podcast product market with Audio Array

India, 17th October 2022: India's podcast market is growing at a brisk pace. The country now has the third-largest listener base globally, just behind the US and China. The listener base is expected to grow to 90 million by this year-end. To provide a great listening experience to listeners, podcasters look for high-quality output podcasting equipment. Recognizing this need for quality podcasting equipment by discerning customers, Cambium Retail Pvt Limited (CRPL) is introducing its own brand of high-quality audio products under Audio Array. All products come with standard warranties and unmatched customer service support in keeping with CRPL's high standards of customer satisfaction.

Podcasts' growth in the country can be attributed in part to the fact that younger generations are increasingly turning to them for entertainment, self-improvement, and awareness. The deep connection that listeners have with podcast hosts, which is not the case with visual content, is possibly the most prominent reason for the boom.

Speaking on the occasion, CRPL's CEO, Mr. Pradeep Kumar said "We have been marketing global brands of audio products for some years now. We felt it only right to channel our experience to introduce high-quality audio podcast equipment to cater to our valued customers who have come to expect nothing but the best from us. In the coming months, we will continue to add more and more synergical audio products to our Audio Array range"

The initial bouquet of offerings includes:

-Audio Array AM-C11 USB & XLR Dynamic Microphone

-Audio Array AM-C1 USB Condenser Boom Arm Microphone Kit

-Audio Array AM-C4 Top Address Condenser USB Microphone

-Audio Array AM-C7 USB Condenser Boom Arm Microphone Kit

-Audio Array AM-C6 USB Condenser Tripod Microphone Kit

CRPL was incorporated in the Year 2015 to market high-quality global brands on eCommerce platforms in India. CRPL is a strategic partner with Amazon India and has been a recipient of several sales awards. It has constantly ranked over 90% in its customer satisfaction index as a provider of exemplary customer service on products sold.

To know more, please visit: https://audioarray.in/product-category/microphones/ or https://www.amazon.in/audioarray

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.