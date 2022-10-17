Cambium Retail launches Nexlev - high-quality gaming chairs

India, 17th October 2022: The video gaming industry received a huge impetus during the pandemic as most consumers were consigned to their respective homes with WFH becoming the de facto norm. Youngsters were also onto online learning. With the increasing WFH trend, as customers look for ways to transform the home into a dream workspace, the chair they sit on every day becomes extremely important. Acknowledging these trends, Cambium Retail Pvt Limited (CRPL) is introducing Nexlev - the next level in high-quality gaming products.

The Nexlev Falcon & Maverick Series Gaming Chair comes with premium fabric, a memory foam neck rest, a cushion & multi-directional Armrests. It comes with a durable & sturdy base, strong mechanism, & high-class gas lift. It also allows for an amazing 180 Degree Recline, great head support, seat lock, & 360-degree swivel. Nexlev gaming chairs are designed keeping in view the comfort of modern-day gamers.

The Nexlev Chronicle Series Gaming RGB Microphones are introduced as the popularity of gaming microphones is also witnessing an incredible surge. The Nexlev Chronicle Series Gaming Microphones are known for features like high performance, robustness, high life, easy functionality & RGB lights.

In keeping with CRPL's high standards of customer satisfaction, Nexlev Gaming Chairs incorporate high-quality standards backed by a comprehensive 3-year warranty.

The pandemic has put video game equipment in unusually high demand. With loads of time at their disposal video gaming became a huge hit and is set to grow to a ₹22300 Crore market by the Year 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, CRPL's CEO, Mr. Pradeep Kumar stated "Having successfully marketed several global brands over the last 7 years, it was time to launch our own brand of high-quality products for discerning Indian customers. Nexlev Gaming Chairs is a first among many more product offerings in the coming months."

Mr. Pradeep Kumar further added, “Gaming chairs are important for gamers who spend an average of six hours gaming every day. Numerous factors such as technological advancements, availability of high-speed internet connectivity, efficient hardware compatibility, and the introduction of new games have led to the growth of online gaming. The growing popularity of PC games is expected to increase the demand for gaming chairs during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of social media and free business models resulting in the development of e-games are likely to increase the demand for gaming chairs.”

The major trend in the gaming chair market is the development and manufacturing of ergonomic chairs as the use of conventional gaming chairs can cause pain in back muscles and hands. Ergonomic gaming chairs offer full-size lumbar support, which encourages professional gamers to purchase them. This is expected to enhance the demand for gaming chairs during the forecast period.

CRPL was incorporated in the Year 2015 to market high-quality global brands on eCommerce platforms in India. CRPL is a strategic partner with Amazon India and has been a recipient of several sales awards. It has constantly ranked over 90% in its customer satisfaction index as a provider of exemplary customer service on products sold.

To know more, please visit:https://nexlev.in/shop-buy-the-best-gaming-chairs-microphones/ or https://www.amazon.in/nexlev

