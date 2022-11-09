Cambridge Home School Online Launches Online Schooling Programs in India

Cambridge, UK – 9th November, 2022: With a 4.7 TrustSpot rating and a 4.6 Trustpilot score, Cambridge Home School Online is considered one of the most prestigious and esteemed online international British schools. The institution recently extended its reach to India, much to parents and students’ relief.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Cambridge curriculum is internationally recognised for its robustness and comprehensiveness. Students who study the Cambridge curriculum enjoy excellent opportunities in life, including options for higher education and career opportunities. By teaching the prestigious Cambridge curriculum to students in India, Cambridge Home School Online plans to help talented pupils enjoy the same opportunities as students living in the UK.

According to an education specialist at CHS Online, “The conventional schooling system in India does not come to par with the exceptional Cambridge curriculum. As an institution, we believe that students living in India should be provided with a quality schooling experience that helps them secure A*s and As, attend a prestigious university, and enjoy a successful career. At CHS Online, we make that happen. Our students secure top grades, attend universities like Oxford, Cambridge, Yale, Stanford, Columbia, Harvard, Princeton, and the like, and enjoy excellent career progression.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CHS Online uses an independent, interdisciplinary, and well-rounded Cambridge curriculum. By adding more components to the conventional Cambridge curriculum, the institution has made it significantly more effective. As a result, pupils who study at CHS Online have an edge over their counterparts. They cover greater academic breadth and depth, which enables them to secure impressive grades.

CHS Online also stands out for its MA/MSc/PhD qualified faculty. The institution has a meticulous hiring process in place. They run extensive background checks, conduct multiple interviews, and thoroughly train their teachers to ensure students have the most enriching online learning experience possible. Teachers who do not possess the required qualifications, experience, skills, and expertise are not considered for a position at CHS Online. As a result, students are taught by the most prestigious teachers in the UK.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Balanced and flexible, the institution’s homeschooling programs help students enjoy a healthy school-life balance. CHS Online recognises the culture of student burnout in India. In most conventional schools, students are kept in classrooms for unnecessarily long durations. They’re pushed beyond their limits and often bullied by their peers and even teachers. Students return home feeling overwhelmed, stressed, anxious, and tired. Academic pressure and emotional torment collectively take a toll on student mental health.

CHS Online has a strong focus on helping students secure top grades. However, the institution strongly believes in balance. While teachers encourage, motivate, and inspire students to do their best, they do not use any form of abuse or force. CHS Online uses an empathy-based teaching model, which is very different from the intimidation-style teaching approach used in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When teachers deliver interesting, engaging, and exciting lessons, students automatically start developing a genuine interest in the lessons. Force and abuse do a lot more harm than good. By steering clear of this approach and introducing their own model in India, CHS Online strives to help parents understand that children can excel in their studies without being unreasonably forced or pressured.

The institution also has a strong focus on skill-building. Students develop a wide range of skills, including responsibility, time management, independence, adaptability, critical thinking, collaboration, problem-solving, creativity, empathy, and more. Pupils become well-rounded, curious, and talented learners who excel in different facets of their life. While they achieve academic success, they also enjoy personal, social, and extracurricular growth.

About Cambridge Home School Online

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With over 20 years of experience, CHS Online is considered one of the most trusted Cambridge online schools across the globe. The institution recently introduced its online learning model in India, enabling thousands of students to study the competitive Cambridge curriculum and enjoy improved university and career prospects.

CHS Online also provides scholarships and bursaries to students in India. Compared to the top-rated conventional schools across the nation, the institution boasts an affordable, balanced fee structure. Parents and students interested in online schooling in India can contact CHS Online using the information provided below.

Contact Details

Postal Address: Cambridge Online Education Ltd, Suite 2 Pioneer House, Vision Park, Cambridge, CB24 9NL

Phone: +44 (0) 1223 926703

Email: enquiries@chsonline.org.uk

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}