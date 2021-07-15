Cambridge International qualifications & programmes are preparing future leaders

The global economy has been utterly reshaped by the pandemic and the future world our students face will be very different from the world we know today. A McKinsey report highlighted that consumer and business digital adoption vaulted forward five years in a matter of around eight weeks during the initial stages of the pandemic, and this adoption rate will continue in the recovery phase as well. Banks are promoting a cashless digital economy, the future of work will be remote, and the telemedicine and EdTech sectors are expected to grow exponentially.

In the given scenario, getting students ready for work in the post-pandemic era is about much more than helping them to find jobs. While we prepare them for future roles, we must also equip them to be lifelong learners – giving them the skills to adapt to a rapidly changing employment market.

The need of the hour is a curriculum that sets a global standard for education, with programmes that stretch, challenge and inspire our students. A curriculum which is international in philosophy and approach but can be tailored to local contexts. At The Cambridge School (TCS), we guide students with an innovative and advanced system of imparting knowledge developed over the years in partnership with Cambridge International.

A Cambridge education prepares students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. This is most evident in the Advanced Level qualifications (AS and A Levels) from Cambridge International, that allow in-depth specialization by balancing knowledge and skills. Thousands of learners worldwide gain places at leading universities every year with Cambridge International AS & A Levels. The programme provides students with not only a sound foundation for tertiary education, but also provides an easily understood and transparent pathway into university study.

At TCS, we lay special emphasis on mastering subjects in depth while also developing the skills needed for future study and employment. We value deep subject knowledge as well as the conceptual understanding that helps students make links between different aspects of a subject. The Cambridge International AS & A Level curriculum encourages students to develop higher order thinking skills - problem solving, critical thinking, independent research, collaboration and presenting arguments. These are transferable skills that will last a lifetime, preparing students for their future lives.

As well as guiding students through subject options and the specification under each subject, TCS – with help from Cambridge International – also provides resources to help students perform to the best of their abilities, including learner guides for individual subjects, , past examination papers and mark schemes, examiner reports, exemplar responses and results statistics to enable benchmarking.

Cambridge international education programmes have a proven reputation for being an excellent preparation for university, employment and life. Testifying to the quality of the international education we provide is the fact that our students have been admitted to reputed colleges and universities like Presidency College, Jadavpur University, Loreto House and St. Xaviers College at Calcutta, Symbiosis Institute and Fergusson College; the London School of Economics and the Universities of Manchester, Wales and Nottingham in the UK; the Universities of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Rutgers and Chicago, and Wooster and Claremont Colleges in the US, as well as colleges and universities in Australia, China and Singapore.

While emphasizing the key milestones of education, The Cambridge School (TCS) – Kolkata’s oldest and largest Cambridge affiliated school – encourages young minds to focus on their strengths. This system ensures life readiness. Students are empowered to face competition with confidence, debate and argue fluently and balance ambition and capability.

[This article is written by Mrs Sunita Chowdury, Principal, The Cambridge School, Kolkata]

Cambridge International programmes and qualifications help learners move closer to fulfilling their ambitions and prepare them for life beyond school and university.

