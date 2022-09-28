Can a term insurance plan help you build savings?

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Term insurance plans can help financially secure your family's and loved one's future. It is possible through the higher amount of death benefit that the insurer assures and the low premiums it comes for are a cherry on top of the cake. However, since there are no maturity benefits, most people perceive these plans as basic financial coverage for their families and children in the event of their unfortunate demise. Yet, there may be instances in which a term plan can help build basic savings for the future. Read on to find out more.

What is term insurance?

Pure Term insurance plans offer basic coverage, i.e., life coverage for a pre-fixed term without any maturity benefits or returns. Hence, you pay the premiums for life coverage for a specified tenure. In case of your unfortunate demise within this policy period, a lump sum death benefit is paid to your family members. However, if you survive the tenure of the policy, then there is no actual return. To deal with this, many insurance providers offer a term plan with a return of premium.

What are term plans with a return of premium?

Many term insurance plans come with a return of premium feature. You can use a term plan calculator to calculate your total premiums. Just like a standard term plan, these plans pay out the pre-fixed death benefit to the nominee(s) of the policyholder in case of their death within the policy's term.

However, suppose the life assured survives the policy tenure. In that case, the total amount of premiums paid by them are returned after deducting underwriting added premiums, GST, and premium amounts paid towards riders for the policy at the end of the tenure. This essentially means that whatever you pay in premiums will be returned to you (with some deductions) at the end of the policy tenure if you survive the same.

Can this help you build up your savings?

Term insurance plans that offer the benefit of the return of premium can help you build basic savings since you can get the entire premium paid with minimal deductions after completing the policy tenure. This money you pay will come back to you at a vital juncture in your life (if the end of your policy tenure coincides with your retirement, as should be the case ideally) and can be a welcome financial gain. For example, suppose you have a plan with a life cover of ₹50 lacs with an annual premium of ₹20,000. Here, in case of your demise within the policy tenure of 30 years, the amount of ₹50 lacs will be paid out to your family.

On the other hand, if you survive till the end of the policy tenure, you will get back the total premium amount paid, i.e., ₹20,000 x 30 = ₹6,00,000 as a lump sum after deducting GST and other applicable charges. This amount can come in handy for helping you meet various expenses in the future. Although, since the premiums for term plans are on the lower side, the lump sum payout at the conclusion of the policy term will be a small amount, and you must have other investments, savings plans, or pension plans in place to support yourself and your family once you retire.

Are there any other benefits of Return of Premium Term Plans?

The advantages of these plans can be summed up as follows:

There is a lump sum benefit through the return of the premiums paid at the time of maturity. You and your family get the entire premium amount invested over the policy's tenure. This will be given to you with some basic deductions for GST and administrative costs.

The policy continues even when the policyholder misses premium payments due to financial issues. However, the policy benefits are reduced as a result. This means that you continue getting coverage despite defaulting on premium payments owing to loss of income or other reasons. Note that for this feature to come into effect, you must pay the premiums for at least three years after purchasing the policy.

Life coverage for the family through the payment of the death benefit to the family of the person insured in case of their demise within the policy term. This makes these plans a good life coverage cum savings option.

Similar to a standard term plan, you can get deductions up to ₹ 1,50,000 under Section 80, sub-section C of the Income Tax Act of 1961. The policy's death and maturity benefits are also exempt from taxation under section 10, sub-section D.

1,50,000 under Section 80, sub-section C of the Income Tax Act of 1961. The policy's death and maturity benefits are also exempt from taxation under section 10, sub-section D. If the policyholder surrenders any such policy, the coverage will be lifted. However, they may get back a part of the premiums paid till then as per the policy's terms and conditions.

As can be seen, term insurance policies with the return of premium feature are not just investments for life coverage but can also be utilized for building up some future savings in a disciplined manner.

