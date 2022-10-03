Can Ape Coin, Floki Inu, and Big Eyes Coin Make You The Next Crypto Millionaire?

If conversing in the crypto world, you must have heard that our crypto makes millionaires. However, this is not something you should take with a grain of salt. If you are curious, one of the major categories of crypto-making millionaires is meme coins. Meme coins have a low entry price and are driven by hype. So, there is a high likelihood that these tokens can do 10000%. If you want to position yourself for such opportunities, it is best to buy these tokens before the next bull market. In this piece, we will mention three meme coins you can consider.

Go Bananas For ApeCoin (APE)

Apecoin is the community coin of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). BAYC is a Non-fungible token (NFT) series of ape-like cartoons with different characteristics and features. Yuga Labs designed these NFTs, and they did incredible numbers on the market. With a BAYC NFT going as high as millions of dollars.

ApeCoin is a community token. It will give holders access to a wide variety of community benefits. For instance, the Yuga Labs team launched Otherside and sold land deeds. They released ApeCoins to BAYC NFT holders, who used these tokens to purchase land deeds in the Otherside. Soon, the token will give members access to events, merch, and other exclusive offerings.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) - The ‘Undedoge’?

Floki Inu calls itself a movement rather than a meme coin.

After the rise of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, then Floki Inu came. Floki Inu was spurred due to Elon musk's announcement. He announced that he named his Shiba Inu dog 'Floki.' While we can credit this announcement as it helped Floki Inu establish itself as a meme coin, Floki Inu has moved beyond that. Floki Inu calls itself a movement rather than a meme coin. How is it a movement?

The creators are bringing utility to the meme coin. It will not just be driven by hype; actual use cases will drive it. In this regard, the team has proposed to create:

Valhalla - Metaverse game. Floki University - a crypto educational hub DeFi pools FlokiPlaces - NFT marketplace

Big Eyes Coin Presale Soars Instantly

Big Eyes creates an opportunity for cat lovers to get a crypto community.

Big Eyes Coin is relatively new to the meme ecosystem. Despite that, it has been steering conversations on the internet. We all know that meme coins are driven by hype. So, the more conversations a token can command, the higher the likelihood of token demand. So, what have Big Eyes been doing?

As a meme coin, it is entering into meme wars to prove itself a leader amongst other similar tokens. Recently, it entered into a Twitter war with Tamadoge. Tamadoge called Big Eyes a copycat. But is Big Eyes the copycat? Though Big Eyes is a cat, it does not copy. It is a unique cat meme that separates itself from the bandwagon of dog-themed crypto. We all know there are so many dog-centric meme tokens. So, Big Eyes creates an opportunity for cat lovers to get a crypto community. Sounds exciting, right?

The project will also be focused on educational charity. It intends to support projects bringing change to the world. Recently, Big Eyes donated $1000 to Luna children. This donation will steer conversation and attraction to the big Eyes community. 5% of its total supply will be given to charity. Additionally, the project will shortly create events and content to educate its members.

Additional benefits will also be given to members. Members would have access to NFTs and even a merch shop. Big Eyes is also running a $250k giveaway for participants. You can participate in the giveaway by clicking the link below. Aside from that, the token is currently in the presales stage. In the first week, it sold over $1 million worth of $BIG. So to not miss out on this spectacular meme project, join the presales.

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

