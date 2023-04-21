Can Big Eyes Coin Exist Alongside Rivals Cardano and XRP?

Things are heating up this spring when it comes to the crypto market and it seems likeBig Eyes Coin (BIG) will soon be joining the action. Meanwhile, the longstanding rivalry between Cardano (ADA) and XRP (XRP) continues strong. Is it possible for a crypto to be considered a strong and valuable investment while in direct competition with another and will Big Eyes be able to keep its good reputation once it launches? This article will explore that.

The Big Eyes Coin Countdown Has Begun

DespiteBig Eyes Coin (BIG) not officially being on the market, it has quickly managed to make a name for itself with its hugely successful presale. Raising over $34 million in general for a project has almost been unheard of in recent years, let alone in the span of time that Big Eyes has managed it.

It looks like it’s finally time to see how Big Eyes can fare on the real crypto market though, as they finally announced through their social media channels that the presale will be coming to an end on the 3rd of June, a little over two months from now. The team has done an excellent job up to this point of drumming up hype, keeping investors interested and rewarding buyers with early incentives such as extra tokens and much more. There are still things to look forward to as the meme coin has many exciting plans in the pipeline, such as influencer events and NFT collections, set to be launched in the coming months. These plans have led to further bullish expectations for the release of the coin. The announcement comes at an ideal time as the market is predicted to experience a robust summer, with long-lasting rallies. There is also still time to become one of the lucky holders of the 70% of the overall supply that will be distributed. To earn 300% extra tokens on top of your purchase, you can use the code END300 until June 3rd.

As exciting as everything surrounding Big Eyes Coin is, the fact remains that it will debut to plenty of competition that have already been established with loyal communities surrounding them. With a number of rivalries waiting for it upon its official launch, it’s a good idea to take a look at two projects that have been consistent rivals and how both remain successful despite this.

Cardano and XRP’s Shared Purpose

Created in 2017 by one of Ethereum’s co-founders, Cardano was designed to address some of the critical issues facing the blockchain landscape, including scalability, interoperability, and sustainability. By utilizing a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm called Ouroboros, Cardano is able to offer a more energy-efficient and eco-friendly approach compared to proof-of-work algorithms. Furthermore, the platform also boasts smart contract capabilities, which allow developers to create decentralized applications that can run on the Cardano blockchain.

XRP, on the other hand, is a digital asset created with the primary goal of facilitating cross-border payments. Although it is not a traditional cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (BTC), it has gained significant attention from investors and financial institutions due to its potential to revolutionize cross-border transactions. The Ripple Protocol Consensus Algorithm (RPCA), a unique consensus algorithm used by XRP, enables almost instantaneous settlement of transactions, making it an attractive option for cross-border payments. Additionally, XRP has partnerships with major financial institutions such as Santander and American Express.

Despite the different intended goals behind their creation, Cardano and XRP ended up having a lot in common, which has led to somewhat of a rivalry between both projects. They share a focus on scalability and sustainability, aiming to provide a more efficient and eco-friendly ecosystem for decentralized applications.

While Cardano focuses on providing a secure and sustainable platform for building decentralized applications, XRP aims to revolutionize cross-border payments. The difference in focus is evident in the features of each project, with Cardano offering smart contract capabilities, and XRP utilizing a unique consensus algorithm that enables almost instantaneous settlement of cross-border payments.

One notable difference between Cardano and XRP is their adoption rates. Cardano has been gaining momentum and has a growing community of developers and investors, while XRP has faced some regulatory hurdles that have slowed its adoption. Nevertheless, both projects have the potential to transform their respective fields and contribute significantly to the future of blockchain technology.

Both Cardano and XRP are promising projects with unique features and use cases. While Cardano offers a secure and sustainable platform for building decentralized applications, XRP aims to revolutionize cross-border payments. Ultimately though, they have both managed to remain successful as counterparts that are equally viable investments worth holding. Ranking 7th and 6th in the top 10 cryptos by market cap, their respective value is clear to see. As Big Eyes have already proven to be a project that many are willing to invest in without evidence of its actual performance, regardless of it going up against big-name meme coins such as Floki Inu (FLOKI), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the top dog Dogecoin (DOGE); Big Eyes’ value as an investment alongside these should not waver.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

