Can Hardik Pandya, the smiling assassin & India’s new captain, plot NZ downfall?

When Hardik Pandya was stretchered out from the 2018 Asia Cup with a lower back injury, it was the start of a long uncertain phase for him. Fast blossoming into a reliable all-rounder for India, Pandya’s career appeared to be in a turmoil.

Cut to four years from that fateful day in Asia Cup in Dubai, Pandya is not only better than ever, but all set to captain the Indian T20I side to New Zealand.

Living up to his promise that “old Hardik would be back,” Pandya made a stellar comeback this year leading new team Gujarat Titans to the Indian Premier League title. He was a revelation as a leader, stepping up with the bat and ball and marshalling his resources smartly.

Cricketer par excellence, Pandya ready for Kiwi TestCaptain Pandya could be that X- factor for Team India, which is facing criticism for its conservative approach in batting during the T20 World Cup. As India looks to rebuild its T20I squad, Pandya would be central to the team’s aspirations, and perhaps could provide some succour after the heart-break in Adelaide.

While there were never doubts about his cricketing ability, Pandya took everyone by surprise with his captaincy skills. Indian team selectors, in hunt for future leaders in shorter formats, were pleasantly surprised to see their options widen the way Pandya managed a new IPL side, which was never regarded strong enough to be a title contender.

Pandya was picked to lead the Indian team in Ireland for two T20 matches. India won the series 2-0. New Zealand, however, will pose a bigger challenge. His promotion as a captain in the shorter format will be closely monitored. He will also be one of India’s most valuable assets in the ODI World Cup at home next year. The ODI series against New Zealand will also be a test of his fitness to bowl for a longer time.

As of now Pandya ticks the boxes in all departments needed to be an excellent white-ball player. A quality fielder, he likes to score at a fast clip. Crucially he has the gift of timing and power to dispatch the ball to stands. He brings a certain fearless approach, and can make batting look ridiculously easy under pressure. His blistering knock in the Twenty20 World Cup against England (63 off 33 balls) highlighted his penchant to play with freedom under pressure and take the attack to the opposition. Intent will not be missing from Pandya as he gears up to lead the T20 series against New Zealand.

Things, however, were not the same for the maverick all-rounder a few years ago, who endured a challenging time with back surgery in 2019, and an indifferent form, before scripting a fairytale comeback.

ResurgencePandya seems to have reinvented himself into a better version - both on and off the field. The stylish fast bowling all-rounder has always divided opinions. Projected as flashy and brash, Pandya attracted love and criticism in equal proportion. The suspension by the BCCI in 2019, following his indiscreet remarks on a TV chat show dented his image; his brand equity. He lost endorsements. In the world of image branding and social media, it was at best catastrophic. The Baroda cricketer, though, showed he was made of tougher build.

On the field too, it was probably one of the toughest phases for Pandya. His fragile back had kept him away from bowling for almost two years. He made fewer appearances and had a forgettable 2021 T20 World Cup. Soon, he took a break from international cricket.

Away from the din of speculations and spotlight, Pandya used his break on getting fitter and stronger. He worked on a carefully charted recovery plan with a dedicated physiotherapist and trainer before slowly moving on to beating the balls to pulp at nets.

By the time he was ready for return, he was bowling at full tilt, and picked to helm the new team Gujarat Titans in the IPL. The cricketing world was about to witness the resurgence of a premier all-rounder. The cricket fraternity was quick to find out that Pandya 2.0 was mature, composed and hungry to make up for the lost time. There was a balance in his approach and quiet determination to surpass limitations. He was quick to erase the doubts about his fitness by bowling his full quota of four overs with pace in 2022 IPL and made crucial contributions with the bat, establishing his credibility as the best fast bowling all-rounder for India.

Captain CourageousPandya has been lucky to learn from the best in the business. He has closely watched Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the best cricket brains and finishers, and Virat Kohli, who brought aggression and commitment to fitness in the team.

These attributes reflected in Pandya as he marshalled his troops in the IPL with great flair. The way he kept the group together on and off the field was demonstrative of his leadership quality. While leading the Titans, he was uncharacteristically calm and collected, always positioning himself inside the ring, and frequently engaging with the bowlers. He was astute in field placements, and crucially, he read the conditions accurately which helped him to make correct decisions be it in terms of toss, bowling composition or sequencing a batting order.

Pandya was credited by his teammates for fostering a relaxed but energetic atmosphere in Gujarat Titans. The 29-year-old was often spotted with a smile even during tense match situations. In fact, in the backdrop of celebrations post their title victory, Pandya was a composed figure, smiling and hugging his teammates, before stepping onto the field to wave at the spectators who had packed the stadium to the rafters.

It was heartening to see the captaincy responsibility didn’t affect Pandya’s game in the least; it instead made him more lethal. The current IPL season was one of his finest where in 15 matches, he mustered 487 runs, including four fifties, at a strike-rate of 131.27, and picked 8 wickets.

More so, Pandya admitted enjoying the task of skippering a side and his readiness to take more such assignments. He has emerged mentally stronger from the injury phase, has reset his goals and more accepting of life’s capriciousness. Today Pandya is viewed as a responsible and dependable team man with the potential to anchor a team. Brand Pandya is soaring, once again.

