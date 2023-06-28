Can I get a credit card if my salary is 20,000 per month?

Credit cards are one of the most convenient ways of shopping or travelling without cash. They offer various benefits such as rewards, cashback, discounts, and more. However, not everyone can get a credit card easily. You have to meet certain eligibility criteria set by the card issuer. You can check the eligibility criteria for IndusInd Bank Credit Cards here.

So, can you apply for a credit card if your salary is ₹20,000 per month? Well, it depends on the eligibility criteria. These criteria may vary from one card to another, but some of the common factors are:

Residential status : You should be a resident of India to apply for a credit card in India. Some card issuers also give out credit cards to Non-Resident Indians (NRI).

Age : You should be at least 21 years old and not more than 60 years old to apply for a credit card.

Income : To apply for an IndusInd Credit Card, you should have a net monthly income of ₹ 20,000, either as a salaried or self-employed person. Your income is a crucial factor that determines your credit card eligibility and limit. Generally, the minimum income requirement for other credit card issuers is between Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 3 lakh per annum.

Credit history: You should have a good credit score, preferably above 750, to get a credit card easily. Your credit score reflects your past credit behavior, such as paying your bills on time and closing your debts. A poor credit score can affect your chances of getting a credit card approval or result in higher interest rates and fees.

The card issuer will verify your details and check your credit score before approving or rejecting your application. If you meet these eligibility criteria, you can apply for a credit card. And applying for an IndusInd Bank credit card online is even easier in 4 simple steps.

Step 1: Enter your mobile no. and PAN

Step 2: Verify your address

Step 3: Select your preferred Credit Card

Step 4: Complete your Video KYC

Plus, there is no need for physical documents. All you need is:

Your Aadhaar and PAN number to speed up the application process

Your residential proof if the current address mentioned in Aadhaar is different

So, can you get a credit card if your salary is Rs. 20,000? The answer is yes, but it depends on your eligibility and the type of card you choose. Some cards may have higher income requirements than others, so you have to compare different options and find the best one for you. You may also have to settle for a lower credit limit and spending restriction if your income is low. However, if you use your credit card wisely and pay your bills on time, you can improve your credit score and increase your chances of getting better cards in the future. So, what are you waiting for? Apply for an IndusInd Bank Credit Card today.

