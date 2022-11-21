Can India light up the SKY on fire in 3rd T20I?

After the first T20I was washed out, a new-look India under Hardik Pandya, inflicted a huge 65-run defeat on Black Caps in the rain-interrupted second T20I in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav stole the show with a breathtaking century, becoming only the second Indian batter after Rohit Sharma to score two T20I centuries in a calendar year.

Buoyed by Yadav’s century, India piled up 191/6 and bowled out the hosts in the 19th over. What stood out was the manner in which India dominated the Black Caps.

However, India’s ploy of fielding two attacking left-handers — Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant — as openers didn’t quite work out. While Pant fell early, Kishan (36 off 31) did have his moments — hitting five boundaries and a six. He didn’t last for long giving his wicket to leg spinner Ish Sodhi. Yadav, arriving at No.3, had already lit the sky on fire. The 32-year-old simply blew away the New Zealand attack with his incredible shot-making. His blitzkrieg even overshadowed Tim Southee’s hat-trick.

Yadav plundered unbeaten 111 off just 51 balls, smashing 11 boundaries and seven sixes. He played all across the ground making it difficult for New Zealand captain Kane Williamson to set a field. Rest of the Indian batsmen played around Yadav, who is growing in stature with every outing.

Once India had put up an imposing target, it became imperative for the hosts to get off to a flying start to make a match of it.

However, New Zealand could never bring itself in a position to challenge the Indian total. Their hopes took an early hit when young sensation Finn Allen was back in the second delivery while looking to drive the ball. Under overcast conditions, Bhuvneshwar Kumar did what he knows the best — he swung the ball both ways, and built the pressure on the batters by keeping them in a bind. With Devon Conway also departing by the ninth over, it was left to captain Kane Williamson to take control of the New Zealand chase. Williamson top scored with 61 off 52, but his innings drew more criticism, and once again raised questions over his ability to score quickly in the T20 format.

For India, Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Hooda hunted in pack to further tighten the grip on the hosts. It was reassuring to see Chahal, who didn't get a match in the recent T20 World Cup, among wickets. The 32-year-old took out dangerous Glenn Phillips by rattling his stumps, and followed it up with a wicket of James Neesham, who holed out at long on. The experienced leggie finished with the figures of 2-26, and will be a threat in the series.

Hooda (4-10) fulfilled his role of batting all-rounder by cleaning up most of the New Zealand tail. His performance has expanded the bowling options for captain Pandya who wants more batters to chip in with the ball.

Pandya also impressed with his aggressive captaincy and cleverly rotated his bowlers. It is now to be seen how he picks the playing XI for the Napier T20I. Among the batters, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson, both who are also in the squad for the ODI series, were rested in the Bay Oval. Also, speedster Umran Malik was a surprising exclusion from Sunday’s match, and he will be hoping for a look-in before the ODI series begins. Pandya, however, has hinted there is unlikely to be a major shuffle in the playing XI.

“I don’t know (about the changes for the next game). I would like everyone in the squad to give a chance but it is just one more game, so it is a bit tough,” Hardik had said after the second T2OI.

Williamson to miss third T20INew Zealand, on the other hand, will be without Williamson in Napier. The captain has to “attend a pre-arranged medical appointment” and will be rejoining his teammates in Auckland ahead of the three-match One-day international series that starts on Friday.

In the absence of Williamson, seasoned Tim Southee has been handed the responsibility of leading the side with Allen and Phillips expected to step up as key batsmen.

The rain interruptions have curtailed an already short T20I series. New Zealand will have to quickly reset itself to take on a confident India, which will be eager to enter the ODI series on a high.

