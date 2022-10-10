Can Moshnake Be The Next Decentraland Or Illuvium?

Online gaming is taking new shapes and forms, with numerous blockchain-powered Metaverse games emerging. Online blockchain video games such as Decentraland (MANA), Illuvium (ILV), and the new cryptocurrency game project,Moshnake (MSH), have in many ways been pioneers of many concepts that the Metaverse hopes to adopt.

Some of these concepts include avatars, characters, virtual currency, play-to-earn (P2E), and the trading of digital items.

But how do they stack alongside each other? Let’s explore how several concepts of Decentraland (MANA), Illuvium (ILV), and Moshnake (MSH) compare to each other.

Decentraland — Online Gaming Big Brother

Decentraland (MANA) is by far the biggest crypto platform on this list. Launched in 2020, it is a decentralized P2E virtual reality environment.

Furthermore, its developers understood the need for any crypto project to have a solid foundation. That’s why Decentraland (MANA) was built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. As a result, Decentraland (MANA) can leverage the smart contract capability of the ETH chain and, recently, gain from the ETH chain’s proof-of-stake migration.

Decentaland (MANA) supports a multi-token format. You can buy items in the game, including virtual land parcels. When you buy these spaces, you receive ERC-721, a non-fungible token called LAND. You are the sole owner of the LAND since it cannot be duplicated by anyone else.

However, you require MANA, the game's official token, to buy LAND on Decentraland (MANA). MANA also serves as the governance token and grants holders administrative rights in the Decentraland DAO.

This muli-token system offers users many ways to earn passive income on the platform. LAND owners can collect fees for their virtual property. Or wait for your LAND’s value to increase before selling it.

MANA holders can wrap their digital assets in the Decentraland DAO and share in the commission of all LAND sales.

All of these have boosted Decentraland’s economic appeal in the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, Decentraland (MANA) has a market cap of over $1.2 billion and is the second-largest P2E Metaverse, according to CoinMarketCap.

Illuvium— Top RPG Crypto Platform

Illuvium (ILV)is an Ethereum-based, Role-Playing Game (RPG) that sets players up on a fantasy mission after crash-landing on the alien planet, Illuvium.

The captivating sci-fi setting is on par with classic games, offering many chances to find, hunt, capture, and train lethal NFT creatures known as Illuvials.

All these game aspects allow users to earn ILV, the game’s native token, and spend their winnings elsewhere in the Illuvium (ILV) ecosystem.

Illuvium (ILV) also offers diverse ways to earn ILV rewards in the ecosystem, including completing PVE missions, securing special achievements, and winning rewards in contests and tournaments.

Since its launch in 2022, Illuvium (ILV) has gradually risen in value and popularity, even with the cryptocurrency market collapse around it. However, with the market recovering, we might be witnessing greater things from this GameFi platform in the future.

Moshnake — Best Upcoming P2E Project

Like Decentraland (MANA), Moshnake (MSH) will operate a multi-token system.

Moshnake (MSH) may be in its presale stage, but it has started to attract interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide. But can it be the next Decentraland (MANA) or Illuvium (ILV)?

First, the blockchain snake game leverages the BNB Smart Chain, one of the best smart contract blockchains in the cryptocurrency market. Thus it will offer an acceptable level of scalability, transaction speed, and more like Decentaland and Illuvium.

Provide the community members voting and management powers in DAO; Buy the NFT items from Moshnake Internal NFT Marketplace; Pay transaction fees; Andenter special season tournaments and quests.

The secondary token, Venom (VEN), will serve as the in-game token of the ecosystem and primarily support the game’s economy.

Moshnake (MSH) maybe in its infancy, but it already carries the concepts that propelled Decentraland (MANA) and Illuvium (ILV) to prominence.

While there are risks associated with investing in unreleased games because of the difficulty in predicting how the general public will respond, that said, as the popular snake game inspires the game, it is believed that Moshnake (MSH) will thrill its users, according to many analysts. You can learn more about Moshnake using the links below.

Website:https://moshnake.io

Telegram:https://t.me/MoshnakeOfficial

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/moshnakeToken

