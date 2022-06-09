Can Parody Coin offer investors investment security like Binance Coin and Helium

Security of funds is a major issue in the world of cryptocurrency. Everybody wants to be sure that their money is safe from the scam that's usually attached to some cryptos.

Ensuring funds security is not easy to achieve but most major coins have been able to succeed because of their immense use cases.

Let's take a look at Parody Coin (PARO) and see how it's going to offer investors fund security.

Parody Coin (PARO) can reach major blockchains

Parody Coin (PARO) is an emerging deflationary coin that has heavy use cases.

This token is the official native token for the parody ecosystem that's launched its presale. One of the reasons for its success is the passive income system it has.

Users in the ecosystem are given the opportunity to mint and trade in the community with access to virtually everything Parody Coin (PARO) is offering.

The majority of this access includes being able to reach major NFT blockchains like Solana (SOL).

Parody Coin (PARO) is what runs the entire system being a BEP-20 token. The platform allows users to access several functions including.

1. Parody Swap: This is where users in the community come to trade their coins using any blockchain of their choosing.

2. Parody Bridge: This is what gives access to users to simply forward PARO to large blockchains that they want to trade on with ease.

3. Paroflection mechanism: With such a mechanism in place, users can access rewards for holding the native token in their wallet.

The higher the trading volume for Parody Coin (PARO) the more PARO users will acquire.

Binance Coin (BNB) has been an everpresent crypto giant

Binance (BNB) has been one of the best cryptocurrency exchanges in the world for years now.

Binance Coin (BNB) is used to complete many services including buying tickets, making donations, and paying for transaction fees.

Recently, Binance Coin (BNB) got into an agreement with a huge agency in Abu Dhabi. This agreement is set to give them access to act as broker-dealers.

In essence, Binance Coin (BNB) is set to become a widely accepted means of payment in the country.

Since it's going to be reaching a lot of people even more now, Binance Coin (BNB) could potentially increase its value as trust increases.

The agreement, although reached with a Middle-Eastern nation will further bring about trust from other nations and users all over the world for the crypto.

With such massive positive changes revolving all around the crypto, it's obvious that the sky will become its limit.

Is Helium’s (HNT) potential sky-high?

Helium (HNT) is a powerful decentralised ecosystem built for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Helium (HNT) is unique for its ability to let low-powered wireless devices send important data via various nodes as fast as possible.

When users purchase a hotspot that's specially made for Helium (HNT), its tokens are automatically mined.

Helium (HNT) is one of the only cryptos that makes use of the unique Proof-of-coverage consensus mechanism.

Helium (HNT) has shown a lot of potential in the software and technology industry and is highly revered by software experts.

