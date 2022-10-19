Can Runfy Increase Crypto Adoption Like Polygon And Solana?

Runfy (RUNF) is a new crypto project aiming to simultaneously promote user fitness and crypto earning. This goal seeks to solve a real-world issue and help individuals in more ways than just earning.

Seeing how far crypto has come in the past decade, could Runfy (RUNF) increase further adoption of cryptocurrencies like Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL)? Continue reading to find out.

Scaling Ethereum Through Polygon

Polygon (MATIC) is the first scaling platform built to combat the challenges faced by the Ethereum blockchain. Therefore, by design, Polygon (MATIC) was built to be scalable, fast, with low transaction costs, and an all-around better user experience.

Following Polygon's (MATIC) launch, lots of other developers took it upon themselves to build other scaling platforms, like Optimism and Arbitrum.

As a layer-2 scaling platform, Polygon (MATIC) promises a more straightforward framework for building interconnected networks. Developers can build optimistic rollup chains, ZK rollup chains, independent chains, or any other sidechain using the Polygon software development kit (SDK).

Consequently, the Polygon (MATIC) network hosts over 37,000 Ethereum-compatible dApps, including Web3, metaverse, and NFT projects.

The MATIC token underpins the Polygon network, serving as the unit of payment and exchange between network users.

The MATIC token also secures the network through staking, rewards validators who staked their assets and empowers its stakers to vote on proposals and network upgrades.

Polygon (MATIC) seeks to help Ethereum (ETH) scale in capacity, security, and efficiency. Therefore, the Polygon (MATIC) network is one of the pioneers of worldwide crypto adoption.

Building Scalable Networks with Solana

Solana (SOL) is a high-speed open-source blockchain that provides scalability to blockchain applications. Therefore, ithosts thousands of projects spanning DeFi, blockchain games, Web3, and more.

Solana (SOL) is also notable for lower energy consumption and transaction costs,making it the ideal platform for NFT-based projects.

Users of the Solana platform use the SOL native token to pay network fees and smart contracts and access other Solana-based dApps. The SOL token also supports NFT minting, peer-to-peer exchanges, and other DeFi services.

Furthermore, the SOL token secures the network through staking. Holders of the Solana (SOL) token can stake their funds as validators or delegators and receive more SOL tokens.

Due to its high scalability and energy efficiency, Solana (SOL) is among the crypto platforms pushing for more use of cryptocurrencies in the Metaverse and Web3 Metaverse sectors.

Reclaiming Your Health and Wealth with Runfy

Runfy (RUNF) encourages health experts and fitness coaches to offer their services and products to users on the platform.

Runfy (RUNF) is an upcoming project that aims to incorporate fitness and health into the crypto space, thus diversifying the uses of cryptocurrencies.

At the same time, the community-led platform allows members to have more crypto earnings throughout their fitness journey. Therefore, users can earn crypto rewards by performing various fitness activities like walking, jogging, running, and daily challenges.

In addition, Runfy (RUNF) encourages health experts and fitness coaches to offer their services and products to users on the platform. Users then pay for these services using the Runfy (RUNF) token.

The Runfy (RUNF) token is the native currency used in buying and selling fitness products and marketing health services in the in-app RunfyShop. It also rewards users for achieving fitness goals.

The Runfy (RUNF) token will also facilitate other crypto activities, like staking and farming, to increase user earnings.

Given its real-world use case, Runfy (RUNF) could be a long-term project primed for great success.

Runfy's (RUNF) aim of incorporating health and fitness into crypto gives it an intrinsic value that could help push for more crypto adoption.

