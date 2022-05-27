Can Sanzooz Finance become an established crypto like Ethereum & Decentraland?

With the cryptocurrency market showing signs of a rebound, the major cryptocurrencies especially are beginning to thrive once again.

Bitcoin (BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency in the world, has returned to a $30,000 valuation with its market cap hitting over $580 billion.

Followed up by the biggest altcoin in the world, Ethereum (ETH) finally went above its $2,000 valuation once again as the crypto world attempts to return to normalcy.

Entering the digital asset space, Sanzooz Finance (SZFT) is looking to make a splash in the crypto world, especially in the DeFi (decentralised finance) sector.

Is Sanzooz Finance (SZFT) the next crypto giant?

Sanzooz Finance (SZFT) is aiming to become the equaliser in the DeFi industry.

Sanzooz enables the creation of unique derivatives and its artificial assets are created through community voting.

They can take the form of fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies, stocks, commodities, or anything else with a price.

As an Ethereum-based protocol for decentralised asset issuance, Sanzooz’s artificial assets will be collateralised by the Sanzooz Network Token (SZFT).

The mechanism of the pooled collateral model that enables users to perform asset conversions directly through the smart contract, without the need for counterparts addresses both the liquidity and slippage issues that DEXs (decentralised exchanges) face.

SZFT has found its USP (unique selling point) within the DeFi industry and this is certainly a project to keep your eye on.

Ethereum (ETH) starts the week in the green

As one of the most influential cryptocurrencies in the industry, Ethereum’s (ETH) performance in the market greatly affects its fortunes as well as many others.

Ethereum dropped to as low as $1,400 during the latest market crash but has since rebounded to a price of $2,071.82, at this time of writing.

A 30.1% drop in the past 30 days has been flipped to a 2.1% rise in the past 24 hours for the altcoin.

Despite how underwhelming the crypto market has been this year, Bloomberg intelligence analyst Mike McGlone remains bullish on his 2022 Ethereum prediction, estimating ETH will end the year between a price of $4,000 and $5,000.

A nosedive of over 57% from ETH’s all-time high of $4,878.26 to its current price has meant that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin announced that he is no longer a billionaire.

Decentraland’s (MANA) drop continues to descend

As the second biggest metaverse token in the industry, according to data from CoinMarketCap, Decentraland (MANA) has always been a leading figure in its particular space but the project has been suffering in the market as of late.

Trading at $1.12, at this time of writing, MANA has suffered dips of 16.1% in the past 14 days, according to data from CoinGecko.

Having achieved an all-time high of $5.85 back in November 2021, MANA has dropped off significantly from its record highs as the altcoin continues to struggle in 2022.

As software that operates a global virtual world where users can buy and sell digital real estate, called LAND.

Despite its continued poor performance, market experts from Wallet Investor predict MANA will reach a price of $5.30 by the end of the year.

