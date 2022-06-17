Can You Benefit From Crypto Winter With Logarithmic Finance And XDC Network?

It is difficult to predict the crypto future; however, experienced crypto enthusiasts know that after every bear market there will be a bull market, thus they use this uncertain time to invest even more. While you definitely should not rush your investments, research and analysis are key to making well-informed decisions.

What Is Crypto Winter?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The current crypto downturn has caused many turns in the industry, from sharp value drops to company layoffs. While no cryptocurrency crashes are alike, many experts are comparing the current market situation to the period between 2018 to 2020, commonly known as the crypto winter.

So what is crypto winter? To put it simply, crypto winter is when prices fall and remain low for a lengthy period of time. Analysts think the approaching crypto winter was put in motion early in 2022.

The crypto market may be in for a long period of turmoil. During this challenging period, you must be vigilant and ready for volatility to spread across the market without notice. Nonetheless, this is not the first time the market has experienced a crypto winter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The previous crypto winter stretched from the beginning of 2018 to the end of 2020. Then, Bitcoin lost more than half of its market value and other cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum and Litecoin, fell significantly.

The Bright Side To Crypto Winter

From previous experience, crypto winter is comparable to a traditional bear market, and the outcomes are not different to bear markets in other asset classes. Long-term crypto winters filter out weak projects while giving innovative projects a chance to grow and validate their products.

Crypto analysts believe that the market correction also has immense positives that investors should take advantage of. The cryptocurrencies that have the potential to survive this period will emerge far beyond their positions before the current market crash.

Investing During Crypto Winter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some investors are looking at this downturn period as an opportunity to purchase more cryptocurrencies for basement-level prices. However, it is strongly recommended that any investment decisions should be made based on exhaustive analysis and research.

Cryptocurrencies with strong unique selling points have been gaining even more traction in recent days. One such project is XDC Network (XDC), an enterprise-grade hybrid blockchain platform that combines public and private blockchains using cross-chain smart contracts to empower organisations with the best of both worlds.

The XDC Network is a decentralised network that improves interoperability. It digitalizes and tokenizes trading transactions, improving efficiency while reducing dependency on complex FX infrastructure.

Last year, the XDC Network was the first and only blockchain invited to join the Trade Finance Distribution Initiative (TFDI), a consortium of the world's major banks and non-bank financial organisations formed to close the $1.7 trillion trade finance gap.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another established cryptocurrency that might be worth considering is EOS (EOS). The EOS platform was designed to be easy-to-use, enabling developers to build decentralised applications (dApps) in a simple manner. The straightforward process is expected to encourage wider blockchain adoption. EOS also provides additional support tools and educational resources.

If you are looking for a different investment opportunity, presale tokens might be just the right choice for you! Currently, in presale, Logarithmic Finance (LOG), a next-generation Layer-3 swapping protocol has experienced an astounding value increase and is expected to rise even further in the upcoming weeks.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) aims to offer innovative and effective Decentralised Finance (DeFi) solutions to the crypto community. LOG community members will receive staking rewards, Exclusive Pools Access, and 80% reduced gas fees on their transactions from NFT auctions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A comprehensive roadmap indicates that Logarithmic Finance aims to become fully decentralised via its Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) launch in the future. LOG token holders will receive governance and voting rights to decide on the developments of the platform.

If you are interested in learning more about Logarithmic Finance (LOG), plenty of trustworthy information is available using the links below.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Presale: https://presale.logarithmic.finance/register

Website: https://logarithmic.finance/

Telegram: https://t.me/LOGARITHMIC_FINANCE_OFFICIAL

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.