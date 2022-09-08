Canada Immigration 2022- Achieve your Dreams with Visas Avenue

Canada is undoubtedly one of the most loved destinations by prospective individuals and families. According to the World Population Review 2022, Canada is growing faster than any G7 nation and other industrialized nations. The key factor behind the country's overall growth is Canada's immigration system; its net immigration rate is 6.36 per 1,000 people, which is the eighth-highest globally.

Surprisingly, Canada has many vacant job positions that need to be filled, which will bring more prosperity and economic growth to Canada. With over 100 economic immigration pathways, Canada can meet the needs of every single aspiring immigrant, irrespective of their skill set, educational and professional background, colour, caste, or religion.

Ambition Canada Immigration Level Plan 2022-2024

The Canadian government firmly believes that immigrants enrich and better Canadian communities, significantly contribute to job creation, and support local businesses.

Here's the latest Canada Immigration Level Plan 2022-2024:

2022: 431,645 new permanent residents

2023: 447,055 new permanent residents

2024: 451,000 new permanent residents

Increased number of ITAs since resuming All-Program Express Entry Draw

Since July 6, 2022, the Immigration, Refugee, Citizenship Canada (IRCC) resumed all program Express Entry draws, and the number of Invitations to Apply (ITAs) has increased with each passing draw. For instance, in the latest EE draw opened on August 31, 2,750 ITAs were issued with a significantly low comprehensive ranking score (CRS) requirement of 516 points.

The trend has so far been favourable for all the skilled foreign applicants in the last few EE draws, as the ITAs are increasing consistently along with a significant fall in the cut-off score requirement.

With this ongoing trend, the CRS score requirement might be soon below 500 after a few EE draws, giving a chance to thousands of applicants waiting in the Express Entry pool for a long.

IRCC Announced New Canada Immigration Measures on September 1, 2022

IRCC consistently emphasizes the modernization and digitalization of Canada's immigration system to accelerate application processing further and give newcomers the experience they expect and deserve.

IRCC to introduce new online services across the Canadian immigration system to help improve client experience and reduce the application backlogs.

- To update the online processing times tool to help track more real-time applications and reduce the backlogs.

-To modernize Canada's citizenship program, helping people apply for citizenship easily.

- To transition to 100 per cent digital application submission for most permanent residence programs.

- Expand the online application portal for applicants across most of the PR programs.

- To reduce the waiting times, exempt temporary and permanent residence applicants living in Canada from the requirement of immigration medical examination.

Visas Avenue- A Trusted and Best Canada Immigration Consultant in India

In a span of eight years, Visas Avenue has successfully established itself as one of the leading and best Canada Immigration Consultants in India. The VA team earned the trust of the masses owing to its transparent process, personalized client service and success rate of 97%. In fact, with each passing year, the tally of Visas Avenue's clients successfully settled in Canada continues to grow.

Owing to our consistent support and assistance, two of our clients processed their Canada PR visa applications within a record of 35 and 21 days. After submission of the application to IRCC. Have a look.

- Mr. Siddartha - Received Canada PR visa within 35 Days, i.e., between 6 July 2022 – 11 August 2022

- Mr. Carlton- Received Canada PR visa in 21 Days, i.e., between 3 August - 24 August 2022

Key Canada Immigration Consultancy Services at Visas Avenue

The VA team offers a comprehensive range of advisory services:

Case Study &Detailed Analysis

Pre-Assessment for Visa Application

Documentation Assistance

Visa Application Filing

Overseas Admission & Financial Aids

English/French Language Coaching

Refusal Case Analysis and application Re-filing

Follow up on Visa Application

Session about post-landing activities

Visas Avenue provides the services mentioned above for various visa categories, including PR visas, skilled visas, study and work permits, family-sponsored visas, etc.

To seek trusted advice and assistance throughout the Canadian immigration process, you may call immigration and visa expert on Toll-Free No. 78-18-000-777 or drop us an e-mail at info@visasavenue.com.

