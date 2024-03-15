Canada’s York University takes to the international stage, moves up in global rankings

Multi-campus York University in Canada is rapidly building momentum on the global stage and the proof is in the 2023-24 Canadian and world rankings. Retaining or moving up in rankings by reputable higher education data providers such as Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Rankings, Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, Financial Times Executive Education Rankings and Maclean’s University Rankings all show that York University’s reputation continues to shine, both locally and internationally.

Guided by a University Academic Plan that strives to both inspire and deliver positive change, York University’s high-quality academic programming, transformative interdisciplinary research, and welcoming multi-campus experience continue to position the university as a leader in post-secondary education in Canada and around the world.

Recognised as a global leader for five consecutive years in The Impact Rankings, and number one in global joint research publications in the province of Ontario, Canada, York University is positioned to take on the world’s most pressing challenges.

York University’s strength has always been truly exceptional programs, with more than 200 to choose from. “Our professional schools, Lassonde School of Engineering, Osgoode Hall Law School, and Schulich School of Business, are consistently ranked among the best internationally. Our new Markham Campus is offering emerging programs in creative and digital technologies and entrepreneurship. York also has the only Space Engineering program in the country, a new Global Health program, the first of its kind Disaster and Emergency Management program in Canada, a unique cross-discipline program in Digital Media, and several options for studying Data Science, AI, and Information Technologies,” highlights Provost and Vice-President Academic Lisa Philipps.

In QS World University Rankings 2024 for business master’s programs, Schulich’s Master of Marketing placed number one in Canada and 10th overall in North America, based on several criteria, including employability, thought leadership, class and faculty diversity, value for money, and alumni outcomes. The program also ranked 10th in the world in the category of Alumni Outcomes, highlighting the career success of graduates.

York University also excels in health programs. Its Psychology program placed 4th in Canada in QS World University Rankings 2023, the latest available rankings by subject.

As a thriving community hub, York University’s Keele Campus experience is enhanced by its proximity and access to economic and cultural centres

The impressive performance was also recognised in theQS World University Rankings 2024 top global universities rankings, which saw York University rise 103 spots to 353rd in the world – an improvement of 25percent in the university’s standing over the past eight years.

York University emerged as one of the top four institutions in Canada’s Best Comprehensive Universities category in the latestMaclean’s University Rankings, the go-to Canadian source for information pertinent to prospective students and their parents and other influencers when exploring post-secondary education and future career options. Institutions are ranked based on research activity and the undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs.

The Maclean’s ranking results follow on the heels of the York U’s upward momentum in global rankings, includingmoving up to the 351-400 band in the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, from its previous place in the 401-500 band over the previous two years.

York U’s performance is also underscored by the latest THE Impact Rankings, which showcase the university’s commitment to sustainable development, reflected in theglobal top 40 result.

More recently, York University demonstrated a continued commitment to our sustainable future, climbing more than 100 spots in the latest QS Sustainability Rankings – which evaluates the social, environmental, and governance impact of global institutions – to rank 118th out of more than 1,400 universities globally.

In addition to its momentum in the overall rankings, York also achieved strong global placement in several significant categories, including ranking 14th in equality, being home to one of the largest and most diverse student bodies in Canada, with nearly 55,000 students and 370,000 alumni from over 170 countries, and leading professors working to tackle pressing issues with partner institutions, corporations, government, andnon-government organisations.

York University also shines as one ofCanada’s Greenest Employers,recognised with the distinction for the 11th consecutive year by Mediacorp Canada Inc. in 2023. The competition recognizes organizations leading the country in creating a culture of environmental awareness and sustainability. York U has not only embraced these values but embedded them at the heart of its strategic plan.

Learn more about York University’s network of campuses and learning opportunities by visitinghere.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.