Canam: Providing study abroad assistance to students for overseas education

Post the Pandemic, when globalization and intercontinental mobility is at its peak, gaining an international degree has become more crucial than ever. Studying abroad widens the horizons of knowledge and provides a platform to excel on the world stage. A degree from top international institutes can open doors to exceptional career opportunities. History is a witness to how quality education from these international institutes has nurtured brilliance and formed great leaders!



Today, when there are numerous universities and country options, studying abroad can be a dream difficult to realize without the right guidance and assistance on facts and outcomes. Choosing to study overseas springs up a loop of questions, uncertainties, and challenges. Only a certiied reliable, experienced, and successful international education consultancy can have the students’ back. While it is not easy to pick one among many options out there, with the majority of them assuring success, it needs meticulous research before finalizing a consultancy, especially when a huge amount of tuition fee and international living cost is involved.

5 Common Challenges for students who plan to study abroad



Overcoming anxiety with a strategy

Moving abroad for further studies can be hard because one's career and future goals depend on this sole decision. One needs constant affirmations and support to start the new phase of life, leading to higher anxiety levels. While it is good to take advice from friends and relatives, one should not forget that personal growth usually happens when faced with challenging situations and by stepping out of our comfort zone. So one could look at the brighter side of things, focus on what can go right , have a plan B & C if something goes wrong, and not get swayed from achieving one's career goals .



Too many University/ Program options

The most important step in studying abroad is choosing the most suited university and program. But figuring out the 'suitability' sometimes becomes confusing and is one of the most difficult challenges for students. While there is no wrong or right way of choosing between options, it is more about realizing what suits and interests them and how would they acquire the most appropriate skills based on current abilities and if they are eligible for a particular program. Also the geographic location considering the industry and employment opportunities around would be a big consideration. Scholarships help to reduce the tuition burden while regional areas would mean lower living costs



Managing of Finances

Managing the finances is one of the students' major challenges when choosing a study option abroad. Tuition fees are not the only burden that a student has to bear, but also the accommodation, travel, living , and any medical costs year after year. Therefore, it becomes important to look for relevant programs/universities offering merit-based or need-based scholarships to international students and co-op programs that facilitate paid work while studying. These employers also act as references for later employment. Sometimes choosing an unpaid but relevant work may help get a better foothold within the industry later while a current paying low level job may only be a temporary financial help.



Dealing with Paperwork

Every institution has a unique criteria for admitting students to a particular program. One must check the official website of the concerned University/College and carefully go through the list of the documents required at the time of application submission. In addition, some student profiles and some special programs need extra documentation to support a successful admission. Universities may not have the extra resources to get back to you requesting any documents that you may have missed if the program is highly competitive or is over subscribed.



Most universities abroad ask for English proficiency scores from internationally recognized tests like IELTS, TOEFL , etc. Thus, it is advisable to start preparation in advance. Sometimes it helps to choose one test for admissions and another for the visa depending upon the time you have in hand!



Fear of Failure

Fear is a natural reaction to something we do not understand fully or is new to us. Moving to a new country and leaving behind friends, family, and country sounds scary at first, as this is a new experience for most students. Moving abroad alone and living there requires maturity and ability to take on the responsibilities to succeed in life. Real success can be achieved with passion, action, and faith in oneself despite the anxiety. In fact anxiety helps one to remain alert , and be prepared for all contingencies.



How Canam assists students in India to Study abroad?

International Education fair 2022

To attend the International Education fair 2022 from 11th -20th November, conducted by Canam, pl register at www.canamgroup.com. It is a Fair with a focus on Scholarships, Internships, Study options and Admissions to 172 universities across 5 countries!

Firstly, Canam has DIRECT agreements with Universities colleges that they are partnered with to guide students on the admissions and visa processes. So it boasts of a 97.5 % admissions success rate. One cannot underestimate the quality of services provided by a consultant who is authorised, trained, audited, regularly visited by the university partner and is able to run huge admission fairs and events with University delegates being present to meet the students. Facilitating clear and transparent communication between the university and the student is realistically possible when the agent works directly with the university. This is KEY to Canam's success.

Team Canam with its highly experienced and trained staff, helps students overcome challenges of studying abroad with transparency and highly ethical advice/assistance. Canam follows a unique step-by-step procedure starting with a one-on-one counselling session with the students and parents and learning about their expectations regarding a program or university. The students are then provided with appropriate options based on eligibility. cost, expected study outcomes, andwhat field interests them.



The company has a team of highly expert counsellors well-versed with the entire procedure that studying abroad involves. The team guides aspirants throughout the application process - from finding the right destination, institution and course to helping with their Application, guidance on SOP, and all other related documentation. Services provided to students at Canam are free of cost, making sure that students or parents feel no financial pressure.



With direct partnerships with prestigious universities across Canada, the UK, the US, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, Canam makes studying abroad more accessible for students across India. Canam/Key staff (as the case may be)is certified / accredited by organisations such as AIRC, CICC,ICBC, AAERI, ENZRA , British council,etc



Since its inception in 1996, Canam has provided trusted study abroad assistance to help students realize their dream of studying abroad. Transcending the times, Canam has provided students with a unique platform to unlock the world of infinite possibilities, gain a world-class education and write their destinies themselves.

