Canarys Automations Limited Expands Footprint in North American Market

Canarys Automations Limited (NSE: Canarys), a leading IT solutions provider with over 30 years of industry experience, announced today a significant milestone in its growth journey. The company has initiated a strategic move towards inorganic growth by signing a non-binding agreement to acquire a controlling interest in a distinguished software services and consulting company based in North America.

The target company, with a stellar track record spanning over two decades, has emerged as a trusted partner in the industry, serving clients across diverse sectors, including Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI), and Pharmaceuticals. Canarys' decision to venture into this strategic acquisition underscores its commitment to accelerating growth in the North American market and expanding its portfolio of solutions to cater to the needs of Fortune 100 companies.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

This proposed acquisition marks Canarys Automations Limited's debut in the realm of acquisitions, signaling the company's ambition to achieve aggressive growth targets. By harnessing the synergies between the two entities, Canarys aims to drive innovation, enhance solution offerings, and elevate service delivery standards, thereby providing added value to its customers. The transaction is contingent upon the completion of due diligence and the execution of definitive agreements. Canarys Automations Limited is eager to leverage this acquisition as a catalyst for strengthening its market position, exploring new opportunities, and embarking on a journey of sustained growth and success.

To finance this strategic move, Canarys plans to utilize a combination of internal accruals and debt. The company intends to issue up to 25,60,973 convertible warrants priced at Rs. 41 each, with warrant holders having the option to convert them into 1 Equity Share at a premium of Rs. 39 per share within 18 months, aiming to raise funds of up to Rs. 10.49 Crore. An Extraordinary General Meeting is scheduled for May 13, 2024, to secure shareholder approval for the proposed preferential issue.

Canarys remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering value to its shareholders and stakeholders. This strategic move exemplifies the company's dedication to seizing growth opportunities in the dynamic global market landscape.

About Canarys Automations Limited:

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Canarys Automations Limited boasts over three decades of experience as a leading IT solutions provider. With a team of over 350 technology professionals, the company specializes in facilitating digital transformation for businesses through its software solutions in Digitalization, Modernization, Cloudification, Automation, and Intelligence. Their services cater to various industry sectors, including BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, and Insurance, with a primary focus on enhancing operations, improving customer experiences, and maintaining competitiveness.

Recognized for excellence, Canarys Automations has received numerous awards, including "Leader in DevOps Solutions," "Best DevOps Solution Provider," and "Most Innovative DevOps Company." As a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes, the company is dedicated to helping clients achieve their digital transformation objectives. With its industry expertise and diverse range of solutions, Canarys Automations is well-equipped to support businesses in their digital transformation journey.

For media inquiries, please visit: https://ecanarys.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.