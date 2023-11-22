Cancer Genomics Symposium: Advancing knowledge on genomics testing in India

New Delhi (India), November 22: Cancer diagnosis and treatment globally is rapidly evolving from a traditional one-size- fits all approach to one that is tailored for the individual. Essentially, a person’s cancer is as unique as their fingerprint. Every cancer, even those considered ‘common’ in India, such as breast, mouth, and lung cancer, are in fact as unique as the person diagnosed. This has heralded an era of precision medicine leading to a paradigm shift in how cancer is detected and treated.

One of the driving forces behind this change is genomics-based technologies and more specifically Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP). CGP is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) approach that uses a single assay to assess hundreds of genes including relevant cancer biomarkers, as established in guidelines and clinical trials, for therapy guidance. This tumor agnostic testing for hundreds of relevant biomarkers in a single assay provides patient specific actionable insights to the treating physician, potentially offering significant savings in sample, time, and cost over conventional testing.

However, unfortunately the current use of CGP in India is low, mainly due to the lack of awareness around the value it brings into patient care. Global Cancer Observatory reports that the cancer related deaths to cancer diagnosis ratio in India is 0.64, which is much higher than countries such as Australia 0.33 and the US 0.27. Could the underutilization of genomic technologies such as Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) tests be a factor here?

Therefore, to make genomics-based oncology testing more accessible and available to Indian patients, greater efforts are needed to educate healthcare practitioners on its potential benefits in the patient care. This will help in driving the demand for genomic testing and facilitate its integration into routine cancer care.

To accelerate this knowledge dissemination, Illumina India and its channel partner Premas Life Sciences together with Strand Life Sciences organized a clinical symposium on Oct 5 in Bengaluru, which was attended by more than 80 oncologists and molecular pathologists.

The symposium titled ‘Advancing Precision Oncology through Comprehensive Genomic Profiling’ had eminent speakers from the field of oncology and molecular pathology sharing their perspectives and experiences around the clinical value and practical application of comprehensive genome profiling in cancer management. Various pertinent topics such as clinical indications, available evidence and guidelines, cost-benefit analysis, challenges in implementation and practical tips and tricks to integrate CGP into routine clinical practice were covered during the discussions.

“Precision medicine is a rapidly evolving, relatively new branch of diagnostics and therapeutics informed by human genetic makeup, lifestyle, gene expression, and surrounding environment,” said Dr Amol Zimur, Head of Medical Affairs, Illumina Asia Pacific & Japan. Doctors can use this approach to tailor treatments but need opportunities to learn and discuss how to integrate these advances into routine clinical practice.”

Genomics based oncology testing has the potential to positively impact the outcomes across the cancer care continuum including early detection, diagnosis, prognosis and treatment. There is a pressing need to address the barriers preventing it from becoming a standard of care in cancer medicine. To address these challenges, education and awareness efforts are needed to establish it benefits and clinical value among the healthcare providers, patients, and the general public.

“Low awareness and understanding of genomics are impediment to wider uptake of genomic based testing like CGP in routine clinical practice. Healthcare Professional and public trust in genomics will be critical to successful implementation, uptake, and use of technologies in healthcare.” said Debjani Saha, AGM Marketing, Premas Life Sciences.

The cancer burden in India is burgeoning with an estimated 1.4 million cases in 2022. By 2025, it is expected that there will be over 1.5 million new cancer cases per year in the country with a mortality over 800,000 deaths per year. In the wake of such staggering cancer incidence, Genomics-based oncology testing could be a game changer enabling earlier diagnosis, more accurate prognosis and personalized treatment and hence making such technologies more accessible and available for the patients is the need of the hour more than ever.

Illumina and Premas Life Sciences are committed to making genomics sequencing technology more affordable and accessible to realize health equity for billions of people around the world.

To know more on Comprehensive Genomic Profiling and its patient benefits, scan the below QR code.

QR Code

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.