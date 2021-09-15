Candy is a riveting thriller with sharp twists and turns in its layered plotline

Cast: Ronit Bose Roy, Richa Chadda, Manu Rishi Chadda, Nakul Sahdev, Gopal Dutt, Riddhi Kumar

Director: Ashish R Shukla

This edge-of-the-seat thriller will leave you spellbound!

A quiet boarding school in the middle of the picturesque Himalayas, a ‘beastly’ serial killer stalking young children and a corrupt police officer hand-in-glove with a local drug mafia targeting kids; Candy has all the ingredients of a classic whodunnit.

The latest web series on the Voot Select app offers a chilling insight into the life of Jayant Parekh (played by Ronit Bose Roy), a humble schoolteacher, who is coming to terms with a personal tragedy. His daughter committed suicide two years ago and he moved to the hills to find some solace.

But little did he know that this move would turn his life awry. He wakes up to the news of the cold blooded murder of one of his students Mehul Awasthi, who he had been mentoring, while a second child, Kalki Rawat (played by Riddhi Kumar), is absconding and presumed dead.

“Rudrakund upar se jitna sundar lagta hai, andar se utna hi ghinona hai.”

The cold and dark atmosphere of the hills dials up the suspense element. The eight part web series, set in a fictional hill town, Rudrakund, buried in years of snow and colonial nostalgia, is about isolation and the grief of losing a daughter. The snowy weather plays catalyst to the setting and the desperation of being stuck, both inside and outside.

Parekh holds himself responsible for what is happening to his students and the series of events that unfold makes him feel as if his new habitat is rejecting his presence.

There is a further twist in the tale when Kalki turns up at his home in the middle of the night to tell him that she saw Mehul being murdered in the woods by a mysterious beast, called Masaan, whom the locals believe resides in the slopes of Rudrakund. He decides to wear a sleuth’s hat and get to the bottom of the murder mystery.

Candy is a well-made web series, precise in its details of how the plot unfolds slowly, and each new episode springs a surprise on the audience.

A series of twists and turns lead into an epic hunt for the whodunnit as it unearths another mystery for Parekh – a drug racket is running in the school where gullible children are being fed drugs masked as candy. There is an uncanny connection between the drug cartel and the killings as the victims of the ‘beast’ are those who have accepted the candy.

As this humble school teacher turns investigator, he seeks the help of Rukrakund’s top cop, DSP Ratna Sankhawar (played by Richa Chadda), who refuses to acknowledge the evidences he is bringing forth. It turns out she is on the payroll of the prime suspect, who is none other than local goon Money Ranaut (Manu Rishi Chadda). The origin of the drug candy is traced to Ranaut’s factories.

Candy holds up terrifically well with its masterful cinematics and brilliant acting by its accomplished cast. With his sharp faced intensity, Roy is convincing in the role of school teacher Jayant Parekh while actor Richa Chadda delivers yet another enthralling performance as DSP Ratna as she tries to solve the murder mysteries. The involvement of the school’s headmaster Thomas (Gopal Dutt) and another student Vayu (Nakul Sahdev) only deepens the mystery.

What also makes the web series great is an action-packed opening, cliff hangers and an intriguing plot with multiple layers and sub layers that will keep you glued to your seat as you wait for more mysteries to unfold in the following episodes.

Every time you feel the mystery is on the verge of getting resolved, a new spin will catch you off-guard!

This nail-biting thriller where man, monster, mystery and mysticism, all come together with oodles of drama and sinister twists makes for a riveting weekend watch.

Grab your popcorn and unwrap the sin. You won’t be disappointed!

- This review is authored by journalist Megha Suri Singh.