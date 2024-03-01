Capital Cables: A Family Legacy in Electrical Solutions (1962 - Present)

India, February 29, 2024:- Capital Cables India Pvt. Ltd, a family-run business established in 1962, is a leading provider of cables, wires, and electrical accessories. For over six decades, they have been serving customers throughout India, building strong relationships and earning trust through quality products and reliable service.

A Legacy of Expertise and Service

Capital Cables boasts a rich history, starting with Surjeet Singh Jee laying the foundation in 1962. Over the years, the company has grown into a true "electrical family," with family members and experienced staff contributing their expertise. It translates to sharp buying practices, ensuring competitive prices for customers. Their long-standing partnerships with major electrical brands in India and abroad further strengthen their product portfolio and customer value.

Dedicated to Customer Satisfaction

Capital Cables prioritises customer satisfaction above all else. It maintains a dedicated team of 35 experienced professionals, many of whom have been with the company for over ten years. It ensures a high level of service and expertise in every interaction. Whether an individual wishes to seek assistance with billing, product selection, or technical solutions, the company's prompt and efficient team is always ready to help.

Innovation and Growth

Capital Cables embraces a forward-thinking approach, constantly seeking ways to improve and adapt. It is committed to providing a one-stop-shop experience, offering a comprehensive range of cables, wires, accessories, and solutions at competitive prices. This commitment is recognised by leading manufacturers, who grant them access to special pricing, benefiting their customers further.

Looking Forward

Fueled by a passion for delivering exceptional service and quality products, Capital Cables looks towards the future with dedication and a constant drive for improvement. The company strives to remain everyone’s trusted partner for all their electrical needs and continues to exceed expectations.



About Capital Cables India Pvt Ltd

Capital Cables India Pvt Ltd is a renowned name in the electrical industry, known for its commitment to quality, service, and customer satisfaction. Since its inception in 1962, the company has been dedicated to providing superior products and solutions to its esteemed clientele across India.



Contact Details:

Phone Number - +919810003111

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.