Captures that #MakeNightsEpic with the Samsung Galaxy S22|S22+

Fancy creating ‘love at first scroll’ kind of content for your social timeline? The all-new Samsung Galaxy S22|S22+ are just the phones you need.

The recently launched flagship from Samsung features a triple rear camera comprised of a 12 MP Ultra Wide Camera, a 50 MP Wide Angle Camera with a massive sensor that lights up the night and a 10 MP Telephoto Camera with a 3X Optical Zoom! In addition, it also has a 10 MP Selfie Camera to capture studio level portraits.

This upgraded set of cameras allows for sharp, high-quality photos at every click, whether in the day or night. The cameras are equipped with the Adaptive Pixel, which shifts the pixels to suit the lighting. The phone automatically switches between the 50 MP high-resolution mode and the 12 MP high-sensitivity mode to click pictures, depending on the ambient lighting available. Sometimes, it can also use both at the same time and later merge the images to offer your photos that will take your breath away!

Another feature – the detail enhancer – uses the power of deep learning AI, thereby intelligently improving your photos with incredible depth and detail. With the cool object eraser function, you can manually remove unwanted objects from the background that are photobombing your captures leaving behind only what you want your followers to see. Cool, isn’t it!!

This is the first time that Samsung has introduced the revolutionary Nightography feature that allows for the most stunning photos at night. The Big Pixel Sensor on the camera automatically detects that you are in the dark and pulls in more light into the frame to make your photo seem brighter while maintaining the colour tones and details.

Its low noise processing then kicks in to create sharper images. The front of the rear cameras is crafted from specially engineered glass with a low-reflection nano coating. This reduces the glare from other lights that shine in the dark. Thanks to Nightography and the upgraded cameras in the Galaxy S22 Series, you can even get portrait shots when the light is low!

This awesomeness of Nightography also extends to the videos that this amazing phone can take. The Pro-Grade camera records blur-less, stable videos even while the subjects and objects in the frame are on the go, all thanks to the OIS correction angle which has been improved by 58 per cent and works with a process of faster motion sampling to stabilize every shot. The picture quality is superior too as the Super HDR captures 64X more colour information and close to real colours, even when the lighting is not enough.

Another very cool feature on the SamsungGalaxy S22 is the Director’s View, which allows you to record on all cameras at the same time, capturing the action before you as well as your reaction – with the selfie cam – all at the same time! You can change the angle for a different POV and create a Director’s Cut when you are ready to play!

The Space Zoom allows you zoom in till 30 X capturing even the minutest details with clarity. The Auto Framing allows you to stay focussed on the core video even while people are moving in and out of the screen. The Samsung Galaxy S22 also has Single Take, which allows you to capture up to 20 seconds of footage which the Gallery populates into stills, loops, hyperlapse videos and more!

The all-newGalaxy S22 and S22+ promises to offer a smartphone experience like no other as the phone scores on all heads – sleek fuss-free looks, a super processor, fast charging and a great display.

The Galaxy S22 is embedded with Samsung’s fastest chip – the 4nm processor allows you to get the most out of your phone, whether you are using it for work or play or both! The phone looks sleek with its slim bezel and polished frame, and a neat dot represents the monochromatic camera that surrounds a linear camera system.

It has a powerful battery with a Super Fast Charging and Wireless PowerShare features. The battery intelligently adapts to how you use your phone, ensuring it lasts way beyond a 24 hour day!

With prices starting ₹72,999 for the Galaxy S22 and ₹84,999 for the Galaxy S22+, the smartphone offers true flagship experience. Go on, get yours today!