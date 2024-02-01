Capturing Tradition: 'Gokul' Weaves Musical Magic in Glorious India

In the heart of "Glorious India," a unique musical project has come to life, blending tradition and innovation in classical music. Created by world renowned composer and Tabla maestro Bickram Ghosh, this project showcases the brilliance of musicians in North and South Indian classical genres. One standout masterpiece from the album, titled "Gokul," captures the soulful essence of this musical adventure.

The album, produced by Utsav Parekh, Gaurang Jalan, Mayank Jalan, and Bickram Ghosh, introduces a harmonious fusion of classical instruments, taking listeners on a transcendent musical journey. Each track in 'Glorious India' puts a spotlight on the extraordinary talents of artists like Rakesh Chaurasia on flute, Kumaresh Rajagopalan on violin, Rajhesh Vaidhya on electric Veena and Pt.S.Sekhar on mridangam, creating a symphony of virtuosos.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Not just a collection of tracks, 'Glorious India' is an artistic celebration that transcends boundaries, aiming for the Grammys next year. As the album is released, the artists invite you to join them on an enchanting expedition through the 'New Sound Of Tradition,' starting with the soul-stirring composition, "Gokul."

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.