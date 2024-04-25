Car Commune Introduces Dry Wash & Wax Services to Combat Water Wastage

Pune, India, April 24, 2024 - Car Commune, an innovative force in the car care sector functioning since 2023, proudly announces its alliance with top automakers dealerships like Skoda, Tata, Hyundai, and Jeep. This marks a major step in Car Commune's mission of establishing their brand identity in the automotive sector by providing the right solution to tackle the serious problem of water waste that racks the automotive industry, and the nation at the same time. Car Commune’s revolutionary Dry Wash and Wax services, that uses minimal water for car wash, have gained trust of these eminent brands, and have landed the brand partnership & washing contract deals that are ought to bring change in the car care industry, while working towards reducing water wastage at the same time.

For the last 5 years, the company’s founders, Kaushall Prakash and Kira K Panchal, have been relentlessly researching to find ways to resolve the enormous water wastage that occurs in the automobile sector. Over 40 rivers in India have already dried up, and the urgent need for sustainable alternatives is evident by the way traditional car wash methods, that have been in use for the last 100 years, contribute to the depletion of India's rivers. As per Kaushall and Kira’s survey, car washing centres waste over 180 liters of water per car, while authorized service centres use up around 120 litres in traditional car washing methods. Regular practice of bucket wash in residential societies also wastes a substantial volume of water. These practices continue even after numerous legal and municipal notices issued by the corporation bodies and water department.

Car Commune's creative solution strikingly uses only 300 ml of water per car.

This quest for a solution has resulted in the creation of Dry Wash & Wax services, which uses recent developments in German technology coupled with new age equipment, to replace traditional car cleaning techniques that largely uses water for the purpose. Car Commune's creative solution strikingly uses only 300 m.l. of water per car, and boasts an astounding 99% reduction in water use, totaling over 63 lakhs litres being saved till date . In addition, this technology has significant advantages, including being anti-rusting, having zero swirlmarks, with paint and UV protection. The dry wash and wax is also biodrgradable, and adds unmatched glossy shine to the cars. The Dry Wash & Wax services from Car Commune provides a workable substitute that not only satisfies legal requirements, but also contributes significantly to promoting environment friendly auto maintenance.

Car Commune has gained the trust of well-known auto repair facilities in Pune, including, Skoda, Tata, Hyundai and Jeep, on their Dry Wash & Wax services pilot program and demonstrations. The brand is now recognized as the leading solution vendor in the disorganized auto care market, providing their revolutionary car wash solutions and car equipment that meet high global standards, along with trained staff with strict SOPs. Currently, Car Commune is at a monthly throughput of over 6000 automobiles through various service centres. They work with 4 categories of cars, namely service cars, demo cars, display cars, and brand-new car deliveries.

In the future, Car Commune is committed to growing its presence across the country and offering a range of services and car products catered to direct and B2B clients. In its journey to establish itself as the industry leader in car care, they are working to democratize access to sustainable auto care solutions through a strong distribution network and online presence.

To know more, visit: www.carcommune.com

