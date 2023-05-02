Car Karlo introduces self-driven car rental services in Pune.

India, 2nd May, 2023: Car Karlo Mobility Technologies LLP announced the launch of its self-driven car rental services in Pune. Car Karlo, a Pune-based company, is entering the high-growth Indian car rental market with the launch of its seamless car rental booking website and mobile app. Customers in Pune can now book a car online by visiting www.carkarlo.in or by downloading the Car Karlo Android app from the Google Play Store.

According to Vikash Kumar Banerjee, CEO of Car Karlo, “India's self-driven rental vehicle market has huge growth potential, and we see that the market is still in its early stages. Car Karlo is a mobility technology company that aims to bring a more customer-centric approach to the car rental market by delivering happy customer experiences and trust via better technology, a personal touch, and more cost-effective car rental options”. Car Karlo's tagline says it all: “We take you places!”

As per some industry reports, the Indian car rental market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.83% to reach US$2.030 billion by 2026 [1]. Even though several online car rentals businesses, such as Zoomcar, Revv, Carzonrent, Myles, and Ola Rentals, have gained significant traction in this space, the car rental industry in India remains largely unregulated and transactional, with low margins and operational efficiency. There is still a huge opportunity for new entrants to build a strong vehicle/car rental start-up with specific use cases and vehicle categories.

Furthermore, Vikash stated, "With an increase in millennial population, improved road connectivity, growth in local tourism, technological advancements, and changing travel and spending behaviors in customers, we see a huge market that would open up in the coming years, and we plan to quickly expand our services to other metros, Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in India while adding more modes of transport."

Car Karlo is a mobility technology company started in 2022 by serial entrepreneurs Vikash Kumar Banerjee, Habib Shaikh, and Anantkumar Malikaveetil. Car Karlo started as a bootstrapped venture with its asset-light, technology-backed business model, which quickly gained recognition from the start-up ecosystem. Car Karlo recently received seed funding from the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme. Car Karlo services are currently available in Pune, and the company plans to expand to other metropolises in India.

