Cardalonia’s $LONIA Seed Token Sale To End In 24 Hours

Through the project, the Cardalonia team intends to connect blockchain developers and NFT creators together in special play-to-earn games that ensure a curated and interactive Metaverse experience through its $LONIA utility token.

The token can be acquired through the official website at the stipulated seed sale rate.

Cardalonia Flexible Staking

Cardalonia has recently released the Flexible Staking Vault, a platform for its token holders to earn a wide range of benefits such as DAO Governance, compounded monthly rewards, and pre-sale land sale tickets for staking their tokens. The $LONIA token holders can earn up to 20% APY passive income for staking the token.

The developer team created the Flexible Staking & Auto-Compounding Mechanism with similar functions to the Cardano Stake Pools.

The token protocol makes staking transactions a lot easier and more efficient. It also offers token holders the highest returns on staking while holding their tokens in their wallets. They can stake their tokens by using this staking link.

Cardalonia Metaverse Features

One of the Cardalonia Metaverse games’ unique features is players’ ability to interact together according to their land proximity. This fosters unity and a healthy relationship between players. There is also an advertising mode for Cardalonia landowners to advertise their products or services on their properties.

The latest play-to-earn version of the game will be released by the first quarter of 2023.

$LONIA Seed Sale

Currently, a seed sale is ongoing for prospective early Cardalonia project investors.

Allocation: 15,000,000 tokens.

Price: 14 $LONIA tokens = 1 ADA.

Minimum amount: 500 ADA or 7,000 $LONIA tokens.

$LONIA token holders are automatically allowed to participate in the Cardalonia land presale. Early adopters have acquired over 25% of the allotted seed sale.

Hot to buy Lonia Tokens

Early investors can click this link to buy the $LONIA tokens before it is listed on IDO and other exchanges.

Cardalonia users can also develop their Cardalonia Compatible Assets (CCAs) through the project’s in-app NFT marketplace. These assets can be made available as in-game items and listed on the NFT marketplace for prospective buyers.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.