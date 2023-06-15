Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction June 2023, Another 50% Looking Likely for Tradecurve

Cardano (ADA) has gained traction as a promising crypto with its innovative blockchain technology and a team that focuses on research. With the recent regulatory turmoil caused by the SEC's lawsuit against Coinbase and Binance, investors are skeptical about how the ADA token will perform in June.

Meanwhile, Tradecurve continues to defy the bearish sentiment of the broader crypto market having increased by 50% lately. Analysts have predicted that another 50% price jump could be on the horizon.

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction June 2023

Cardano has been undergoing a recent price decline lately, mirroring the trend seen in numerous other cryptocurrencies in the market. Starting from a value of $0.4617 in mid-April 2023, the coin's price has fallen below $0.38. At the time of writing, CoinMarketCap data shows that Cardano's price is trading at $0.327667, a 4.00% decrease in the past 24 hours.

On June 7th, Cardano's price suffered a significant blow due to the ongoing regulatory crackdown against major cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase. Additionally, Robinhood is contemplating delisting tokens labeled as securities by the SEC, among which Cardano is included. If the current selling pressure persists, Cardano's price will break through the minor support level of $0.323. A breakdown below this level would result in a 7.5% drop to the $0.3 level.

Meanwhile, the downward trajectory of the daily EMAs (20, 50, 100, and 200) suggests that buyers will encounter several obstacles before regaining control of the market trend. Resistance levels are available at $0.35 and $0.374. According to DigitalCoinPrice, Cardano could trade at $0.32 with a minimum price projection of $0.78 and a maximum price of $0.80 in June 2023.

Another 50% Looking Likely for Tradecurve (TCRV)

While Cardano is under selling pressure, Tradecurve's utility token, TCRV, has witnessed a surge of 50% lately during its token presale. Interestingly, experts believe that current market conditions predict that another 50% is on the way. Several factors could contribute to another 50% price increase for TCRV. One of the key factors is its utility.

Tradecurve is building a hybrid exchange platform that will bridge the gap between centralized and decentralized exchanges, offering benefits to both markets. Furthermore, investors can trade numerous assets on Tradecurve such as forex, CFDs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and stocks on a single account. This would attract both newbies and professionals who would love to trade these assets to Tradecurve, thereby boosting its trading volume above that of established exchanges like OKX and Robinhood.

Before TCRV observes the predicted price jump, the value of a single TCRV token is just $0.015, presenting an enticing investment opportunity for individuals seeking to expand their market portfolio and grow their assets. TCRV token holders will enjoy various benefits, like staking rewards, governance rights, and discounts, further adding utility to the token.

Visit the links to get more information about Tradecurve and the TCRV token:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}