Cardano (ADA) vs Solana (SOL) Dilemma? Explore Everlodge (ELDG)

People are talking a lot about Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) lately. But wait, there's something new in the picture - Everlodge. It's making waves for a unique reason. Let's dive into what's happening, and how it's changing the world of crypto.

Cardano's (ADA) DeFi World Hits $600 Million, but Price Has Challenges

The Cardano (ADA) network has recently hit a milestone by locking up over $600 million worth of its native tokens in its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. This marks a significant increase from the beginning of the year, showing the growing interest in Cardano's (ADA) DeFi applications.

Despite this positive trend, Cardano's (ADA) price has faced challenges. Currently trading at around $0.2646, Cardano (ADA) has seen a drop of 1.51% in the last 24 hours, and is -3.29% from its 7-day all-time high. Additionally, Cardano (ADA) sits at 91.55% below its all-time high of $3.10. With a long way to go to reach its peak, Cardano (ADA) seems to be in a tough spot.

Solana (SOL) Price Drops 18% Despite Record NFT Sales Volume

Solana (SOL) has been experiencing a rollercoaster ride recently. On one hand, Solana (SOL) managed to outpace Polygon, and become the second-largest network by recording an NFT sales volume of over $1.5 million in just 24 hours.

On the other hand, the development activity on the Solana (SOL) network has dipped by 35%, impacting its trading price, which dropped by 18% in the same period. Currently priced at $20.61, Solana (SOL) is far from its all-time high of $260.06.

However, Solana (SOL) is currently trading much lower than its highest point. This raises worries whether Solana (SOL) can stay strong, and keep growing in the future, especially with these issues.

Everlodge (ELDG) Tokens Could Surge Up to 280% in Early Sale

While Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) are being talked about, Everlodge steps in as a new and exciting option. The global real estate industry is worth more than $280 trillion. Everlodge will create a unique way to use blockchain technology to change the hospitality and real estate industry.

Additionally, the platform is the world’s first company to combine fractional vacation home ownership with timeshare and NFTs. The platform will allow people to invest in vacation homes, and fancy villas, even if they only have $100. The platform will use NFTs to split up the properties, and let smaller investors join in.

Here's how it works: A $10 million apartment in New York City can be turned into an NFT, and divided into 100,000 parts. Each unit is worth $100. If the apartment's price goes up by 10%, the price of the NFTs will also go up by 10%. Thus, each NFT will be worth $110.

Additionally, the platform will be teaming up with famous property developers, and luxury hotels to make sure they have great assets within their ecosystem. People who own ELDG tokens can also be part of the Rewards Club, which will give them free stays, and a chance to make money by selling their rewards. Currently, Everlodge tokens only cost $0.012 in the early sale, but they are expected to grow by 280% within a few weeks.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

