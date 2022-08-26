Cardano and Keninah Concord are Good Options after Cryptocurrency Market Crash

The cryptocurrency market has seen a bloodbath in the past few months that has sent investors and traders into hiding. However, despite the low on the market, analysts are looking for projects worth checking at this time.

Cardano (ADA) and Keninah Concord (KEN) make the top list of projects to consider. While many might know of the Cardano (ADA) because it has been around for a few years, Keninah is a relatively new project on the market, and we'll explore its potential so that investors can consider adding it to their portfolios.

The Cardano (ADA) project

ADA is a self-acclaimed "third-generation" cryptocurrency (after Bitcoin and Ethereum) that is out to solve scalability and infrastructure problems detected in Bitcoin and Ethereum. To be a little more precise, Cardano ensures transaction processing speed on the blockchain is fast, seamless, and sustainable.

Usually, the main driving force for considering a project is the solidness of the project. What drives the project, what they seek to achieve, and the problems they are to solve are all questions to ask in considering a token. Cardano (ADA) answering most of these questions affirmatively makes it a good option even when the market is on a bearish run because you know it is a project built to last.

The Keninah Concord Project

Keninah Concord (KEN) is a project developed recently to help victims of natural disasters and wars. When two countries go at loggerheads, there are casualties, which often warrant the need for philanthropists to donate to war survivors' healthcare, feeding, and shelter. Before now, most of these donations have come through third parties that have to remit the payments to appropriate quarters. The primary issue with this is that the money is hardly judiciously spent. For cryptocurrency-related donations, the low speed of transaction defeats the purpose of a donation made to save lives instantaneously. What good is it if the donation doesn't come in good time? Also, transaction fees on most blockchain technologies make it hard for the wholesome remittance of donated money. Why take that much from the donations meant to save lives?

These two questions are what Keninah Concord is out to answer. It was developed as a donation channel that enables war victims across the globe to access help via donations by integrating blockchain and cryptocurrency.

In addition to Scalability, they provide

Payment gateway: enables the conversion of the other cryptos into Keninah before sending them to their destination. It also incorporates a Keninah pay button on the website for charities that receive donations.

Donations wallet: gives users the ability to easily send their donations directly to the intended destinations and track the movement and usage of the token appropriately

On-Chain Transactions: this helps to generate receipt of the transaction both for the sender and receiver of donations to enhance trust between parties.

The Keninah Concord token

KEN is the utility token of Keninah, and its deployment is on BEP20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. BSC is one of the fastest smart contract platforms generating an average of a block every three seconds compared to Ethereum's 13 seconds per block.

Keninah Concord (KEN) uses Binance Smart Chain specifically because it is one of the fastest smart contract platforms, and its decentralized nature agrees with the vision and purpose of the Keninah project. Like Ethereum, the project comes with lots of bonuses, and for a start, you get a 9% bonus on stage 1 of the Keninah Concord presale.

Cardano and Keninah are good options to look out for in the search for a good buy in this bearish cryptocurrency market.

Check out more information here:

Website: https://keninah.io

Presale: https://join.keninah.io/register

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.