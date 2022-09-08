Cardano And Zeerozone Are Set For A Bullish Run

The bear market stint has had its toll on the crypto community, with so many projects taking a plummeting nose dive to ground zero and a half. The financial stock market also saw crashes that upset many trading assets registering poor performances across the board.

The bears have pushed and are near their wit's end. Signs of the opposing party have begun to make rounds across the board; the bulls are gearing up, and crypto gems like Cardano (ADA) and Zeerozone (ZEZO) are set to make good chart numbers in the last half of the year.

The crypto markets have been teasing glimpses of bull green lights over the past few days, which has drawn the attention of market analysts and crypto enthusiasts alike. Even those who are dovish on the market are starting to voice their concerns about the possibility of an imminent fifth bull run.

As a market participant, arming your portfolio with the right ammo is crucial to your success. Getting it right can be a bit of a hassle, and sometimes you might strike gold with a shine of luck. But at the moment, Cardano (ADA) and Zeerozone (ZEZO) have been dubbed favorite tokens to watch out for in the coming bull run.

Let's take a look.

Cardano (ADA)–DeFi Giant

Since Cardano's (ADA) inception, the platform has been responsible for incorporating more than 400 new initiatives into its existing network of contributors.

Since it was first introduced, Cardano (ADA) has repeatedly demonstrated how outstanding and dependable it can be in a variety of contexts. The DeFi coin was first made available to the public in 2017, and since then, its popularity has skyrocketed.

Cardano (ADA) is the first alternative cryptocurrency to be created using procedures that are based on evidence and research that has been peer-reviewed, making it a proof-of-stake blockchain platform. Because Cardano's (ADA) strategy is focused on the longer - term, you should include it in your portfolio.

Zeerozone (ZEZO) - Game Heaven

In the world of crypto gaming, Zeerozone (ZEZO) is declaring its stance in the crypto community as it aims to encourage the adoption of blockchain-based gaming. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Zeerozone (ZEZO) is a game created solely for the players' enjoyment, accompanied by the integration of GameFi elements, all in favor of enhancing the average gamers' experience.

In-game, players will have the option to create alliances with other players and build spaceships. Together, the members of this formidable alliance may explore the far reaches of space in search of ancient artifacts with greater efficiency and success on Zeerozone (ZEZO).

Also, collectibles gotten from in-game space exploration can be converted into NFTs and sold on the Zeerozone exchange. In addition to exchanging ZEZO tokens, players can swap conquered planets or spaceships they possess. Players who have earned money, items, or other digital goods can keep them safe in the game's wallet.

The approach that this project takes makes it stand out.

The bear market is rounding to a close, and preparing for the next leg up should be the new focus. Coins like Cardano (ADA) and Zeerozone (ZEZO) provide themselves as terrific alternative options for your portfolio.

Zeerozone (ZEZO)

