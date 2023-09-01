Cardano Development Activity Spikes, Curve To Launch on TRON, Pomerdoge Brings Excitement To P2E

Innovation and development are the lifeblood that keeps the crypto industry moving forward. Recent weeks have witnessed some notable developments including a surge of development activity on the Cardano network. Also, Curve would be looking to launch on the Tron network while the emergence of Pomerdoge in the Play-to-Earn (P2E) sector has raised excitement.

Cardano (ADA) Leads All Chains in Development Activity

Cardano (ADA), often referred to as the Ethereum killer, has long been hailed as a blockchain platform with immense potential. Since its adoption of smart contracts, there has been a surge of development activity on the Cardano network.

In a recent report, the on-chain analytics firm Santiment announced that Cardano now has the highest development activity in the last 30 days. As these activities are turned into projects, experts predict an increase in the price of Cardano.

The ADA price is currently forming a double bottom at the $0.250 level. If this level holds, ADA could rally to the $0.400 level in the coming weeks. However, many experts believe the Cardano coin is undervalued and could rally above the $1 mark in a bull market.

Curve Set To Launch on the Tron Network

Led by Justin Sun, Tron (TRX) is another project that places emphasis on development and innovation. As part of its expansion plans, Tron has entered a partnership with Curve Finance to see the DEX launch on the network.

As part of the move, Justin Sun purchased $2 million worth of CRV, the utility token of the DEX. As a result of the news, the Tron coin (TRX) is bullish today, continuing its ascent over the last week. In that period, the Tron coin has increased by 6.4%, making it one of the biggest gainers.

The Tron coin price has been on a bullish rise in the last two weeks but has faced a rejection at the $0.078 level. However, the launch of Curve on the network could provide momentum to reclaim this level.

Pomerdoge (POMD) Brings Excitement To the P2E Space

Still in development in the crypto space, Pomerdoge (POMD) has brought excitement into the play-to-earn (P2E) gaming space over its new model. Projected to become a blue-chip project, Pomerdoge sets itself apart from other P2E titles by combining features of meme coins into its gaming ecosystem.

This distinctiveness of Pomerdoge has sparked significant enthusiasm around the project. The platform’s lead game, Pomergame, unveils an immersive P2E game with characters inspired by meme coins. The game will also connect users globally, encouraging networking.

In the Pomergame, users have the chance to enhance their avatars to elite status and craft customized items for their avatars. The rewards and in-game items collected by these avatars can be sold or traded for money in the marketplace, Pomerplace.

In addition, Pomerdoge's ongoing presale phase presents investors with an early opportunity to get involved in the project. The current value of the Pomerdoge token (POMD) is $0.009 per token. Analysts have predicted a price surge to $0.15 in the upcoming months.

