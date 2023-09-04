Cardano Launches Hydra, Polkadot Forms Reversal Pattern, and Watchvestor Unveils Most Profitable Marketplace

In the aftermath of the bear market, the cryptocurrency world is abuzz with excitement as major players make significant moves. Cardano's (ADA) highly anticipated launch of Hydra has been deployed as Polkadot's (DOT) forms a reversal pattern. In addition, Watchvestor (WVTR) has unveiled a potentially lucrative marketplace capturing the attention of crypto enthusiasts.

Cardano (ADA) Launches Hydra to Scaling To New Heights

Often hailed for its focus on scalability and sustainability, Cardano (ADA) is taking it to the next level with the recently launched Hydra. Hydra is a layer-2 scaling solution designed to significantly enhance the network's throughput.

The latest version of Hydra is said to help Cardano process millions of transactions per second. This increased scalability will make Cardano more attractive for dApp builders. It will also reduce transaction costs and increase the security of the Cardano network.

With potentially more dApps coming, experts are bullish about the ADA price. The Cardano coin recently found support at $0.2500 following Hydra’s launch. Experts have predicted that the price of Cardano could rally to $0.35 in the coming weeks.

Polkadot (DOT) Forms Reversal Pattern, a Rally Incoming?

Amidst the sell-off in the broader crypto market, the price of the Polkadot coin fell to June lows. Following its drop to $4.40, the Polkadot crypto has formed a reversal pattern raising the expectation of investors.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of DOT on the 4H chart retreated from the oversold zone. This highlights an ongoing reversal for the Polkadot price. In addition, Polkadot has been forming doji candles on the daily chart further confirming a potential reversal.

If the price of DOT stays above the $4.40 support in the coming days and builds momentum, the token could inch higher. Polkadot will look to rally to $4.73 in the coming days before attempting to break above the $5 mark.

Watchvestor (WVTR) Unveils Highly Profitable Marketplace

Amidst the surge of developments in the crypto space, Watchvestor (WVTR) stands out from the pack. The project has unveiled a new marketplace that outperforms others in terms of its profitability. Watchvestor is the first blockchain project to launch in the luxury watch industry.

The luxury watch industry has an annual appreciation of 40.6%. In comparison, the annualized return of the S&P 500 is 9.5%. As a result, investors are being drawn to Watchvestor where they can easily invest in rare, luxury timepieces.

Although these rate timepieces are often very expensive, Watchvestor uses a unique shared ownership model to reduce its costs. By tokenizing real watches and selling them as fractional NFTs, the project will allow investors with just $10 to own fractions of the watches.

As the market value of the watches increases the value of the NFTs will increase alongside, earning holders passive income. The unique model of Watchvestor has caught the attention of crypto experts, predicting a 12x price surge for WVTR which now trades at an attractive $0.03 per token.

Find out more about the Watchvestor (WVTR) Presale Today:

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

