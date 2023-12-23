Cardano Metaverse Project CityBoys Launches ($CTB) Token Presale

CityBoys, a new but promising Cardano project at the forefront of integrating Generative AI with Metaverse technology, has launched its highly anticipated presale on the Cardano blockchain.

This is coming fresh out of their last AMA Ask Me Anything (AMA) session with Cardanodaily.

Why CityBoys and the $CTB Token Are Worth Looking At

CityBoys is more than just a digital platform, it represents a bold step into the future of virtual interactions and digital creativity. Leveraging the power of Generative AI, CityBoys enables users to create, customize, and interact in a dynamic virtual world.

Learn More About CTB Presale: https://city-boys.com/

The $CTB token is at the heart of this ecosystem, offering users a chance to be part of a decentralized, innovative, and user-driven community.

CTB Token Presale Details

Start Date: December 21st, 2023 (Thursday)

December 21st, 2023 (Thursday) Presale Allocation: 500,000 $CTB tokens

500,000 $CTB tokens Presale Price: 1 ADA = 0.5 CTB tokens

1 ADA = 0.5 CTB tokens Duration: The presale is set to last for 45 days or until the hard cap is reached.

The presale is set to last for 45 days or until the hard cap is reached. Token Burn: Any unsold tokens by the end of the presale period will be burnt, ensuring the rarity and value of the $CTB tokens.

Stay tuned for more updates by joining the Cityboys community

Telegram: https://t.me/cityboystoken

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cityboystoken

Whitepaper: https://docs.city-boys.com/welcome-to-cityboys

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.