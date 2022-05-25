Cardano NFT Disruptor - EGO.COM enters the game

Led by a team of artists, art dealers, and DeFi professionals, EGO.com is harnessing the power of Non-Fungible Token (NFT) technology to bring about the ‘Digital Renaissance’. EGO.com values the enormous intrinsic utility of NFTs and was created to ensure that artists and collectors make the most of their digital assets. The project is entering an early private sale stage and here are the key points why you should consider EGO.com to be your destination for Cardano NFTs.

Although some still believe that NFTs are just “JPEGs with bragging rights”, the world is rapidly transitioning to an all-digital experience. The ability to reliably certify the true authenticity of artwork in a world of otherwise frictionless copy and dissemination is a true game-changer. NFTs harbor enormous potential to radically reshape the trajectory of modern art, giving credit where it is due.

EGO.com decentralized ecosystem is here to facilitate that transition, providing professional, 360° degree support for all of your NFT needs. Artists can show off their prowess by minting NFTs of their artwork. Collectors can earn rewards from staking their Cardano-based NFT collections. Investors can hedge against short-term price fluctuations in style.

Built on the backbone of Plutus smart contracts, the EGO.com ecosystem is completely non-custodial and fully decentralized. Whether you are engaging with the innovative NFT marketplace, minting or staking NFTs, or participating in the NFT Launchpad, Royalty Program - EGO.com only acts as an interface. Instead, patrons and their favored artists are connected directly, ensuring a smooth and frictionless experience.

Private sale

Prior to going public, EGO.com is hosting an exclusive private sale from May 25 to June 15. For a chance to participate, please visit the official site. Subject to availability.

Website: https://ego.com/

