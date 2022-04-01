Cardano Project Bashoswap sets for AMA on Cardanodaily, $Bash token sale starts

Bashoswap is a Cardano based AMM decentralized exchange (DEX) that will enable trades between ADA and other Cardano-based crypto assets.

Founded by Beri Ardas, a blockchain entrepreneur backed by a team of seasoned full stack development team, strategic partners and advisors.

Bashoswap, according to it’s White paper is on a mission to develop disruptive DApps and protocols for the Cardano ecosystem which will include a permission less on-chain staking, LP token locking protocol, lending and governance protocols tailored specifically for the Cardano ecosystem.

With the current MilkomedaMainnet launch, the Bashoswap team is already exploring the opportunities of building a Multi-Chain DEX that will make it possible to Trade Ethereum& Binance based tokens on CardanoUtilizing MilkomedaSidechain Rollup, Bashoswap will bring together existing functionalities on other blockchains such as Uniswap and Pancakeswap and repurpose them for the CardanoBlockchain.

$BASH, Bashoswap's utility token, can be used in various ways by the community, including Staking, Farming BASH token, and governance as we will build de-fi applications that will be powered by the $BASH token, Cardano tokens can be traded, liquidity can be added to generate LP fees, and a launch pad for Cardano startups will be available at platform launch.

Interested Users can visit the Bashswap Private Round Whitelist Page to secure a whitelist spot.

Early adopters can join Bash's Private token sale round which has seen over 1600 investors subscribing to be whitelisted to buy the bash-swap utility token before it goes public.

