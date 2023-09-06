Cardano Staking Reaches New Highs, Tron Price Drops As Pomerdoge Soars To New High

The cryptocurrency market has been buzzing with activity lately. Cardano (ADA) has reached new highs in staking while Tron (TRX) price drops as Pomerdoge (POMD) soars to new highs. In addition, we will cover the latest trends in the crypto market and how Pomerdoge looks to soar.

Cardano (ADA) Staking Jumps To New Milestone

One of the leading smart contracts platforms has reached a new milestone. The decentralized finance ecosystem of Cardano has been growing. Over the last few days, there has been a recent spike in the number of ADA staked on the Cardano network.

According to on-chain data, Cardano holders are increasing their staking for better yield generation. In the last five days, more than $50 million worth of the Cardano coin has been staked. The total percentage of ADA staked on the network has now increased to 63.43%.

The surge in the number of staked Cardano has led to an increase in the ADA price. The Cardano price has increased by more than 4%, breaking above the $0.2700 level. The next level to monitor for ADA now is the $0.3000 resistance.

TRON (TRX) Price Continues Drop, Investors Show Concern

Like Cardano, the Tron network has reached some milestones in the last few weeks. According to on-chain data, more than 181 million total accounts have been created on the Tron network making it one of the most used blockchains for transactions.

In addition, over 6.3 billion total transactions have been performed on the network. However, there has been no upswing in the Tron coin price. However, in the long term, the TRX coin has been on an ascending channel since November last year.

Bouncing off the $0.700 support level, the Tron coin appears to have regained its bullish momentum. TRX now trades at $0.0773 and looks to recover the $0.0800 resistance level.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.