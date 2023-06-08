Cardano-Based Foreon Network: A Decentralized Prediction Market $ADA Whales Will Adore

Foreon Network, a novel decentralized prediction market built on the Cardano blockchain, has positioned itself for massive growth.

With an ambitious objective to become the leading blockchain-based prediction market within five years, the question now arises - has Foreon Network cracked the formula for a successful prediction market on the Cardano Blockchain?

Historically, prediction markets have marked their existence across various blockchains. However, with the fluctuating U.S. economy, significant global sports events, and the volatile digital asset market, the demand for a new consensus approach is apparent.

Foreon Network seizes this opportunity, offering a unique Cardano-based prediction market solution. The venture, co-founded by Toshi & Sven, holds a promising future. In a recent interview with Dappcentral, a Cardano-centric YouTube channel, Sven revealed that Foreon Network is his latest entrepreneurial pursuit.

The project aims to bring an early "product-market fit" within the niche crypto-sector, a feat rarely achieved. Foreon Network offers a distinctive user-driven platform, permitting users to initiate a betting market on any subject and launch it as an immutable Cardano smart contract.

Foreon's exceptional model stands apart from existing prediction markets, as it's exclusively limited to Foreon NFT holders. These NFT holders have the privilege to open markets, earning rewards upon each market's settlement.

The Foreon NFTs, in their exclusivity, are restricted to just 80 mints. Each NFT, priced at 10,000 ADA, can be minted via Foreon.network website.

Foreon NFT holders receive not only the benefits of market initiation and settlement fees but also qualify for an airdrop of 12,500 $FRN tokens.

Within the first 24 hours of launch, over 25% of these coveted NFTs have been minted, demonstrating the intense interest in this distinctive offering.

Key Highlights of the Foreon NFT Offering:

🗓️ End Date: 13th July, 2023, 5PM UTC

🎟️ Total NFT Supply: 80 Foreon NFT Chips

💰 Mint Price: 10,000 ADA

🎒 Max Allocation Per Wallet: 5 NFTs

🪙 $FRN Token Allocation for Private Seed Round: 1,000,000 (10%)

For a smooth NFT minting experience, Foreon Network has partnered with Nmkr.io.

Foreon Network invites you to join their Discord and Telegram channels for more information on their innovative prediction market platform.

About Foreon Network:

Foreon Network is an advanced decentralized prediction market platform. Powered by the Cardano blockchain, it enables users to forecast the outcomes of future events and rewards accurate predictions. Foreon Network utilizes Foreon NFTs and the Foreon Utility token to foster a rewarding, accessible, and efficient prediction market environment.

Website: https://foreon.network/

Mint Foreon NFT: https://foreon.network/mint

Twitter: https://twitter.com/foreonnetwork

Telegram: https://t.me/foreonnetwork

Discord: https://discord.gg/zwPfBRGDEu

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

