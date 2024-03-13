Career & Courses Launches Residential Coaching for NEET-JEE Aspirants in Kolkata

Every year thousands of NEET and JEE aspirants from West Bengal move to Kota, a famous coaching hub in Rajasthan, for preparatory courses. There, the new atmosphere, unknown language, hostile weather, and the sudden change in food habits, make it challenging for the students to concentrate on their studies. These factors often pose challenges for the candidates preparing for these highly competitive examinations.

The recently launched residential coaching programme for NEET and JEE aspirants by Career and Courses now offers a ray of hope. This programme aims to facilitate the aspirants from the Eastern and North Eastern parts of the country, by training them for the exams, in the integrated residential unit in Kolkata. The Institute not only offers modern amenities at its residential campus but also prides in its team of faculty members, from different parts of the country with more than a decade of proven experience and expertise in preparing NEET and JEE aspirants. The faculty members nurture the skills and knowledge to instil confidence in the students regarding their success in competitive examinations.

The Institute also conducts daily meditation and yoga sessions for resident students, to ensure their physical and mental well-being. The institute also provides regular psychological counselling sessions for students to ease exam pressure. The unique programme designed by Career and Courses seeks to support the NEET and JEE aspirants to succeed in the exams without putting them under unnecessary mental duress. The institute also supports slow learners by providing them with mentorship support, extended doubt-clearing classes and extra practice sessions to ensure their academic upliftment.

The institute has been successful in transforming the traditional methods of teaching and also in using audio-visuals to increase the concentration level of students. It is noteworthy that Career and Courses has set a distinctive example in the arena of NEET and JEE competitive exam preparation with its research-based high-standard study materials, simple yet effective teaching methodology and highly experienced and expert faculty. Significantly, their resident students get extra time for self-study and doubt-clearing, as they do not have to travel. Moreover, the institute encourages group study to develop professional abilities as well as a better understanding of the subjects. The residential campus also boasts a state-of-the-art, well-equipped library and reading room, facilitating focused study for the residents with comprehensive resources and a conducive learning environment.

The ultimate aim of Career and Courses is to maintain a balance between the inculcation of knowledge and mental poise. The balancing process of the institute helps students to develop conceptual clarity in the subject areas and at the same time instils them with confidence to succeed in their examinations. With a firm belief in student capability, it is the motto of Career and Courses to nurture their students' talents so that they excel not only in exams like NEET and JEE but also in life.

