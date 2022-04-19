Career Mapping with KaunsaCollege’s LaunchPad

What is the most nerve-racking and the most rewarding thing students encounter at the end of secondary schooling? The response to both is one and that is the quest to find out about one’s ability, interests, and career type. An assessment is not accessible to many, neither is intellectual support. Thoughtful enterprises that cater to such needs are the need of the hour.

KaunsaCollege is an AI-powered admission and enrollment management platform that offers new opportunities to students aspiring to study in top Indian academic institutes. The platform responds exclusively to students’ requirements for post-secondary education in India, providing customized solutions and delivering them through hassle-free procedures. The system features LaunchPad that becomes a torchlight for students dealing with the obscurity of choosing a program and discovering career options. The process starts with student orientation, followed by psychometric testing which helps in career mapping and admission process management. The psychometric assessment, scientifically gauges students’ aptitude, skills, and abilities. It has questions based on numerical, verbal, reasoning abilities, personality, and interests. The final part of the test also lets the students get scored on the basis of investigative, artistic, social, enterprising, conventional, and realistic abilities based on their interests.

Expert counselors analyze the students’ scores and preferences for career and education, coalescing students’ intention points of pursuing analytical, artistic, creative, business-oriented, organizational, and hands-on services fields. Post assessment, the student gets a one-on-one session with a counselor where they can discuss about their preferences and scope of the field. In the process of admission management, students get the opportunity to apply to the academic options they are eligible for.

The AI-powered platform offers over 12,000 programs offered by more than 270 universities and colleges across India. Users can filter their results based on locality, tuition fee, course duration, and other parameters while also having access to information like eligibility, accommodation, scoring criteria, and entrance exams. Features like personalized assistance, common application form, and loan support at no interest make it a powerful enrolment and admission management tool.

"The larger intention behind setting up an Edtech venture in this domain is opening access points for everyone to gain quality education with the chief purpose of providing solid responses for the most pertinent questions about higher education,” says Karan Sandhu from KaunsaCollege.

