Career Options After 12th: Know Less Discovered Options With iDreamCareer

Have you graduated from high school, but are at a crossroads in your academic path, wondering about all of your "Career Options After 12th"? First and foremost, congrats on reaching this turning point in your life! It's like unlocking a treasure full of possibilities, and I'm here to lead you.

So you've got your 12th-grade report card in hand, but now what? My buddy, the world is your oyster, and you are ready to dive in. The shift from school to a job path is a watershed point in everyone's life. It's similar to selecting the next level in a game, where your selections might unlock a variety of accomplishments and challenges. However, unlike in a game, the choices you make here will influence your real-world trip. Whether you enjoy science, art, or commerce, there is a route for you.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Top 10 Career Options in Science, Commerce, and Humanities

Are you a high school graduate debating which job route to take? Whether you choose science, commerce, or the humanities, there are several intriguing job opportunities available to you. Let's examine the top ten careers in each field:

Science

For people who love science, traditional pathways such as engineering and medicine may appear to be the only possibilities. However, iDreamCareer expands the options beyond these standard options:

Actuarial Science

Air Traffic Controllers

Architect Astronomer

Data Analyst or Data Scientist

Defense (Navy, Army, and Air Force - technical positions)

Economist and Engineer (with expertise in civil, mechanical, electrical, computer, and aerospace industries)

Environmental scientist

Ethical Hacker

Commerce

Those with an aptitude for numbers and a passion for business may find several opportunities in the sector of commerce. Beyond the typical routes of accounting and finance, iDreamCareer allows you to explore jobs in marketing, entrepreneurship, human resources, and other fields:

Chartered Accountant

Investment Banker

Chartered Financial Analyst

Cost Accountant

Company Secretary

Actuary

Research Analyst

Marketing

Entrepreneurship

Human Resource Management

Humanities

If you have a flare for creativity and a passion for the arts, iDreamCareer has many of opportunities for you. Whether you enjoy visual arts, literature, music, or theatre, there are several options to transform your love into a rewarding job. The arts and humanities provide a wide range of professional opportunities, including graphic design, journalism, advertising, and event management:

Accessory Designer

Air Hostess

Animator

Archaeology

Chef

Costume Designer

Criminology

Event Manager

Exhibition Designer

Fashion Designer

Film Maker

With iDreamCareer by Your Side

Get Personalised Advice Every Step of the Way

At iDreamCareer, we realize how difficult it is to choose a profession, which is why we provide personalized career counselling at every stage. Our professional counselors and mentors are here to listen to your worries, answer your questions, and offer expert advice targeted to your specific needs and goals.

In conclusion, choosing between so many career options after 12th grade is a tough task that requires much effort. You also require a solid understanding of several disciplines and the topics covered in these courses. This is nearly hard to do at such a young age. Career planning and growth is a complex process that needs expert advice. iDreamCareer is on a mission to reach out to every state and child to ensure that talent is properly given to the industry. We've helped millions of young brains discover their real colors and make professional decisions. We are also ready to assist you! Save time. Now begin your road to a rewarding career by enrolling in iDreamCareer's Course Selection Programme.

About the Author:

Anushree Rastogi is a Senior Content Writer at iDreamCareer, bringing over 5 years of expertise to the field of career counseling. She has done a PGDM in Marketing and Finance and possesses a unique blend of skills that allows her to craft engaging and informative content. She is passionate about helping individuals navigate their career paths and has dedicated her career to providing valuable insights through her content. Her commitment to excellence and keen understanding of the career landscape make her a trusted guide for those seeking professional direction. With a flair for clear and engaging writing, Anushree is on a mission to empower others to make informed and fulfilling career choices.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.