Carret Soars to New Heights with Groundbreaking Milestones

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

Carret, a leading digital asset investment platform that offers up to 17% APY on stablecoins, has recently achieved significant milestones in its business operations.Carret achieved operational profitability in April 2023 and has gradually started expanding its product offerings to the Dubai and GCC markets. The company also became one of a handful of companies in India to achieve the Reporting Entity status after registering with the Financial Intelligence Unit of India (FIU-IND), in compliance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).Carret's unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest regulatory compliance and providing the best user experience to its customers is noteworthy. With its recent achievement of operational profitability in April 2023, it is now poised to set new standards within the industry.Carret has seen significant traction in their recently launched Private Client services. These services aim to provide exclusive access to a high-yield fixed income account, along with personalized support to HNIs, Family Offices, and CXOs. Additionally, a newly revamped Private Client portal provides clients with a comprehensive view of their initial investment, their past and current portfolio positions, and granular details of their allocated capital, ensuring a more personalized experience.In the upcoming month, Carret's users will also see the launch of an all-new Carret app aimed at further elevating user experience. The app will be available on both iOS and Android devices, allowing users to manage their digital asset investments on the go, making it easy to invest, earn, and track their portfolio from anywhere, at any time.With its continued rigor to provide the best digital asset investment services to its users, Carret has achieved another significant milestone with over 30,000 downloads of its app. This demonstrates the trust and confidence that clients have in Carret and its services as the demand for safe, reliable, and user-friendly digital asset investment platforms grows in India.Speaking about these recent achievements, Carret's Co-Founder, Neha Kumari, commented, “We are thrilled to have achieved operational profitability recently. The entire team has worked around the clock in the last six months to achieve this milestone while navigating volatile markets. Strategic decisions related to risk management and regulatory compliance have played a major role in strengthening our position in the market. We are proud of our achievements and will continue to strive for excellence in all aspects of our business operations.”Carret's expansion into the Dubai/UAE market is part of its strategic plan to expand its services beyond India. The company aims to provide an easy-to-use, secure, and well-managed platform to users for compounding their digital asset wealth.About CarretCarret is a leading digital asset investment platform that provides a secure and user-friendly platform for customers to trade, invest, and manage their digital assets. With Carret, users can earn up to 17% APY on their digital assets. With its enhanced compliance standards and regulatory approvals, Carret is well-positioned to become the leading platform for crypto investment in India and beyond.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}