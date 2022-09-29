CARS24 MRL featured in ‘The Great Indian Factory’ on Discovery Channel

September 2022: Aligned with its commitment to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that both informs and entertains consumers about the world, Discovery Channel is premiering a new episode of The Great Indian Factory featuring CARS24 Mega Refurbishment Labs (MRLs). The episode scheduled to release on 01, October 2022, tells the enthralling story behind India’s first and the biggest car refurbishment lab.

The episode brings to life the state-of-the-art CARS24 Mega Refurbishment Lab in Dharuhera, Haryana by revealing the intricate and awe-inspiring processes that go behind refurbishing a car. Through direct conversations with the on-ground operations and technical teams, the episode showcases the technological advancements, use of AI, Machine Learning, Data Science and other cutting-edge processes, and takes the audience through an enthralling journey of a car from pre-owned to as good as new.

Through this episode of The Great Indian Factory, Discovery Channel showcases its viewers a journey of a pre-owned car by taking an in-depth look at every refurbishment process it goes through, right from being bought from a customer to the final product ready to be sold and delivered to a new customer.

Commenting on the idea of featuring a car refurbishment facility, Tanaz Mehta, Head of Ad Sales- South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, "Warner Bros. Discovery is committed to showcasing authentic storytelling that helps us in connecting with the audience. This special episode featuring CARS24 MRLs, we aimed to bring to light first-hand accounts and intriguing narratives from the very hands that execute such challenging tasks. We have a great partner in CARS24, who brings tremendous in-field expertise to further strengthen the narration of this journey."

In expressing his views about the partnership with Discovery Channel, Aman Kochhar, Chief Growth Officer, Motivator/Group M, said, "The mega refurbishment lab has created a tectonic shift in how used cars will be perceived. The intelligent application of new tech to improve inconsistencies in refurbishing will add to scalable efficiency. Our partnership with Discovery has been a great stride for airing the Cars24 story behind such a large innovation".

CARS24 Co-founder & CMO Gajendra Jangid commented on the show, "At CARS24, we are consistently working to bring a whole new world of cars to even more customers. In this pursuit, we identified the need to significantly invest in setting up company-owned refurbishment facilities- Mega Refurbishment Labs- where we are using the best-in-class systems, processes and technology to deliver quality cars to our consumers. This has been meticulously captured in Discovery India's The Great Indian Factory, showcasing a glimpse of our 'mega' endeavor to continuously deliver an outstanding customer experience. As a result, we will deepen the trust and strengthen the brand credibility among our potential customers."

About CARS24:

Founded in 2015, CARS24 is the leading global e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles with a robust presence in India, the Middle East, Australia, and Southeast Asia. With a consumer-first approach, CARS24’s mission is to transform the used car industry by taking the entire journey of searching, buying, selling, and financing online. Leveraging the latest technology advances, CARS24 has set up multiple state-of-the-art Mega Refurbishment Labs; creating new industry benchmarks for high-quality used cars. For regular updates on CARS24, follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/CARS24.

